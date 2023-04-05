Politics
All eyes are on Macron, EU leader’s rare meeting with Xi Jinping | world news
French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are due to arrive in China on Wednesday for a three-day state visit that will see them meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, Al Jazeera reported.
Macron and US President Joe Biden agreed in a phone call ahead of the French leader’s trip to engage China in accelerating the end of the war in Ukraine, the Elysee Palace announced on Wednesday.
“The two leaders spoke of their shared desire to engage China to hasten the end of the war in Ukraine and help build lasting peace in the region,” Macron’s office said in a statement.
Macron is determined to give Europe a distinct role that avoids America’s confrontation with an assertive China, and is convinced that there is a place for China in ending the war in Ukraine.
Macron will be accompanied by a delegation of more than 50 CEOs and meet with the French business community, but all eyes will be on how he and von der Leyen will discuss the war in Ukraine with Chinese leaders, Al Jazeera reported. .
Meanwhile, von der Leyen during a speech in Brussels last week publicly criticized Beijing’s “limitless” ties with Moscow in the face of an “atrocious and unlawful invasion of Ukraine”.
“Any peace plan that would actually consolidate Russian annexations is simply not a viable plan. We need to be upfront about this,” von der Leyen said, while targeting China’s increasingly assertive stance. on the South China Sea, the Chinese-Indian border and Taiwan, Al Jazeera reported.
“How China continues to interact with Putin’s war will be a determining factor for the future of EU-China relations,” she said.
Read also : Putin has become a war criminal, says his elite security officer: Simply scared
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the factory of Tulazheldormash, Russia’s main machine-building company, in Tula. (AFP)
Beijing said it was “disappointed” by his speech, according to its ambassador to the European Union, Fu Cong.
China has so far failed to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He avoided using the word “war” to describe the Russian onslaught.
It has embraced a ‘limitless’ anti-Western partnership with Moscow, cemented last month by President Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia and the joint declaration of a ‘new era’ free from what both countries see as domination. American, reported The New York Times (NYT).
“The main issue that Macron and von der Leyen will probably want to push forward on is to help gain support from China in its relations with Russia and to help move forward on this front,” said Zsuzsa Anna Ferenczy, researcher. associated with the Swedish Institute for Security. and development policy, told Al Jazeera.
“Really, I don’t think we can expect much, but I think everyone clearly agrees that’s the priority.”
At the G20 summit in November, Macron called on China to play a “greater mediating role” in the war, but Beijing still needs to advance its role beyond publishing a 12-point peace plan. which received a lukewarm response in Kyiv and Western capitals, Al Jazeera reported.
It should be noted that Macron faces protests against his decision to raise the retirement age in France. Macron’s trip is his first to China since the COVID-19 pandemic erupted in early 2020, when Beijing effectively closed its borders for travel. The French leader last visited the country in 2019.
His trip follows that made by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in November, but he has already taken on a different tone.
Scholz’s trip was widely criticized in Europe as too soft on Beijing, with the German leader’s efforts to shore up the country’s trade interests taking precedence over pushing China to join the negotiating table over Ukraine.
EU-China relations have deteriorated sharply in recent years. In addition to disputes over China’s claims in the South China Sea and crackdowns in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, Beijing’s attempts to punish EU member states like Lithuania for their engagement with Taiwan and reciprocal sanctions against European parliamentarians have not gone well.
In 2021, the 27-nation bloc put a major trade and investment deal with China on ice amid rising tensions between the parties.
Moreover, the United States has rejected any role for China in bringing peace to Ukraine. He dismissed a vague Chinese 12-point plan presented in February.
