Politics
Ahead of Xi Jinping meeting, Emmanuel Macron warns against fleeing China
French President Emmanuel Macron said Europe must resist curtailing trade and diplomatic relations with China as he began a state visit on Wednesday, seeking to refute any sense of an “inevitable spiral” of tension between Beijing and the West.
Macron said maintaining dialogue with China was essential given its close relationship with Russia, which is waging war in Ukraine. Asked about Western concerns that Beijing might consider sending weapons to Moscow, Macron said any nation that did so would be complicit in a violation of international law.
“China’s interest is not to have a lasting war,” Macron said.
On his first trip to China since 2019, Macron spoke with US President Joe Biden ahead of the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s pledge to hasten the end of the war in Ukraine, although Washington is skeptical about the Beijing peace plan.
“We are hearing increasingly loud voices expressing serious concern about the future of relations between the West and China which, in a way, lead to the conclusion that there is an inescapable spiral of growing tensions. “, Macron told reporters at the French Embassy in Beijing.
There is also the impression that the decoupling of the Chinese economy is already underway and that the only question that remains is that of pace and intensity, he added.
“I don’t believe, in any case I don’t want to believe, in this scenario.”
Macron arrived ahead of Ursula von der Leyen, who will join the French leader on her first visit to China since becoming European Commission president more than three years ago.
Last week, she said the EU needed to “mitigate risks” in relations with Beijing, including by limiting Chinese access to sensitive technologies and reducing reliance on China for key inputs.
Europe’s relations with China have deteriorated in recent years, first due to a stalled investment pact in 2021, then Beijing’s refusal to condemn Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. .
Reducing risk did not mean severing trade ties with China, Macron later told reporters.
There is no contradiction in reducing Europe’s dependence on China in strategic sectors such as telecommunications and increasing trade ties in other areas, Macron added.
In a break from embarrassing protests over pensions at home, Macron traveled with a 50-person business delegation, including Airbus, which is negotiating a big plane order, luxury giant LVMH and nuclear power producer EDF.
However, some analysts said signing an ostentatious deal would seem opportunistic at a time of China’s growing distrust of the United States and its allies on issues ranging from Taiwan to Beijing’s use of sensitive technology.
“Now is not the time to announce major trade deals or new investments,” said Rhodium Group analyst Noah Barkin. “It would essentially be a vote of confidence in the Chinese economy and would send the message that France does not agree with the American approach.”
UKRAINE AT A POINT OF VIEW
Both Macron and von der Leyen have said they want to persuade China to use its influence over Russia to bring peace to Ukraine, or at least dissuade Beijing from directly supporting its major power ally in the conflict.
Earlier this year, China proposed a 12-point peace plan for the Ukraine crisis, which called on both sides to agree to gradual de-escalation leading to a comprehensive ceasefire.
But the plan was widely rejected by the West due to China’s refusal to condemn Russia, and the United States and NATO then said that China was considering sending weapons to Russia, which Beijing denied.
Suspicions over Chinese motives only intensified after Xi flew to Moscow for hours of closed-door meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin last month.
Macron said it was imperative that Russia not be allowed to have exclusive dialogue with China and that Beijing could help broker an end to the conflict in Ukraine.
In a meeting with Xi last week, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he had encouraged the Chinese leader to talk to Ukrainian leaders and learn about their formula for peace.
Macron and von der Leyen are expected to echo the message that Xi should speak to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
After brokering a surprise detente between Iran and Saudi Arabia last month, China has been keen to portray itself as a peacemaker and an alternative to the United States, which it says is fanning the flames by sending weapons to Ukraine.
The talks with European leaders come amid Chinese protests over US tech export curbs, which they see as part of a broader effort by Washington to contain the rise of what is now the world’s second-largest economy. world.
He warned Europe not to join.
Chinese nationalist mouthpiece, Global Times, said this week that Europe would suffer from any attempt to sever economic ties with Beijing.
“The EU is in an uphill struggle as it is under strong pressure from the United States to adjust its economic relationship with China. Decoupling China and the EU will only serve US interests, but will hurt both China and Europe,” he said.
