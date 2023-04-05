How Modi can seize India’s geopolitical moment

New Delhi, April 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) – The next decade could well be what Narendra Modi calls India’s moment – a time when the stars align to boost the country’s economy and position in the world. But to make the most of the opportunities, the prime minister who is set to run for a third term next year will have to avoid overconfidence.

India is in an ideal geopolitical situation due to growing tensions between the United States and China. America and its allies in Europe and Asia have strong incentives to make India a counterweight.

It also has local benefits. India has a rapidly growing young workforce, while China’s is shrinking and ageing. Digitizing its $3.5 trillion economy is outstanding under the terms of the International Monetary Fund. Even past issues such as poor infrastructure, weak skills and power outages are being resolved at varying speeds. As a result, India has huge potential to catch up with China whose economy is five times larger.

The fact that India continues to grow also means it could leapfrog its neighbor to a low-carbon future, which would put it in an advantageous position as global trade restructures on green lines.

GET CLOSER TO THE WEST

India naturally does not want to be in the camp of any other country. But the growing polarization of world politics into one group led by America and another led by China limits its freedom to maneuver.

India can no longer rely on Russia as a strategic partner, not least because Moscow’s weapons have misbehaved in Ukraine. Moreover, he will not want to depend on Russia because the latter is increasingly in the pocket of China, which is India’s biggest threat.

It might seem that India and the United States would be natural companions. But perhaps the purpose of China’s border skirmish in the Himalayas in 2020 was to send the message to India not to get too close to America.

That puts the country in a no-win situation: it probably can’t hold off China without the support of the United States and other allies, says Happymon Jacob of the Council for Strategic and Defense Research, a think tank. But if New Delhi gets too close to Washington and military aid doesn’t arrive fast enough, Beijing could step up its aggression.

India is tentatively heading to America – for example, via the Quad, a geopolitical alliance also involving Japan and Australia. Meanwhile, the United States is not yet willing to provide India with the most sophisticated defense equipment it provides to other members of this cohort.

There is also the question of whether the values ​​of the two countries are aligned. Realpolitik’s realistic view is that it doesn’t matter because India and the United States have a common threat.

But America produced a hard-hitting report last month listing “significant human rights concerns” and abuses in India, including the reported targeting of religious minorities, dissidents and journalists. This suggests that a lack of shared values ​​may ultimately limit the depth of partnership between the two countries.

CHINA’S MOST ONE?

This is important for India’s economic future, as geopolitical considerations are increasingly driving global trade. One aspect of this strategy is the so-called China plus one strategy, under which multinational companies plan to build more of their new factories outside the People’s Republic.

The United States encourages this process through what they call friendhoring. He is looking to set up alternative supply chains in friendly countries so that China cannot blackmail him in the event of a dispute between the two.

India has already managed to attract eye-catching investment from Taiwan’s Foxconn (2317.TW), a key supplier to Apple (AAPL.O). But, again, it is important not to exaggerate the country’s strengths.

India recorded 9.1% growth in the last fiscal year, but that followed a 5.7% contraction the previous year. Moreover, some economists believe that growth statistics are unreliable, after revisions in 2015 in their method of calculation. Chinese data raises similar concerns.

Meanwhile, foreign direct investment – which was 1.5% of gross domestic product in 2021 net of repatriation and divestment compared to China’s 2% – sits on a much weaker base and has yet to take off.

One reason is protectionism. The country is not part of the trade pillar of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework of the Americas for Prosperity or the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. The prices are also high. As a result, the economy does not fully reap the benefits of vigorous competition, and prices for some components are higher than on world markets.

Another is the government’s allegation of favoritism towards large local conglomerates, including the Adani Group – which Modi dismissed as lies and abuse. Companies that are not part of the magic circle may fear not being treated fairly and be reluctant to invest.

If India was the only game in town, it could sit back and wait for the investments to fall on it. But it’s not. Other developing countries are keen to attract investment that would otherwise have gone to China and some, like Vietnam, are ahead of India in terms of ease of doing business, skills and infrastructure.

Of course, Vietnam is hardly considered as perfect as a communist-ruled country and none of these alternatives is as great as India. So if the US and Chinese economies fully decoupled, there would be enough investment for everyone.

But the break in economic relations risks being partial and not total. New Delhi will therefore have to compete hard for much of what could still be quite large investment flows.

Modi can do a lot to make the most of India’s geopolitical opportunities. He can get even closer to the West, he can tackle so-called human rights issues, and he can open India up to more trade. It can also accelerate India’s green transition, a topic I will cover in an upcoming column.

It is not clear that the Prime Minister is ready to do all these things. But if he does, it will truly be India’s moment.

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The views expressed are his own.)

