Turkey has difficult years ahead of it

On a recent visit to Istanbul ahead of the critical May 14 elections in Turkey, I was struck by a number of things.

The first was to see how deeply people were scarred by the February 6 earthquake after being struck not only with grief, but also with the realization that at the end of its 20-year reign, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan’s hyper-centralized and dysfunctional governance system was partly responsible for the high number of casualties. Erdoan’s re-election is no longer a foregone conclusion, which makes this election important not only for Turkish citizens but for the global balance of power.

Unsurprisingly, friends, former colleagues, and everyday people kept talking about the election and the earthquake in the same breath. Many expressed concerns about a predicted mega-earthquake in Istanbul and described various evacuation plans. I’ve met people filling up their cars with water, trying to buy property overseas, or considering moving to a new, safer apartment.

Between the worry over a massive earthquake in Istanbul and the upcoming elections, the country seemed to be on the verge of a nervous breakdown.

I was also surprised by the fact that almost everyone was convinced that Erdoan would lose the next vote. In interviews with journalists, opposition officials and even bureaucrats, there was almost a blind belief that this was Erdo’s last position. They were so overconfident about the possibility of an opposition victory that of the dozens of friends and acquaintances I met in Istanbul, only two, a journalist and a media official, said that they thought Erdoan would win out eventually.

There are, of course, very good reasons for making this assumption. The six-party opposition bloc is leading in the polls. Erdogan authoritarian market with Turkish society seems to have collapsed and young people want change. With double-digit inflation, the once efficient patronage system is now being openly criticized for nepotism. The inadequate response of governments to the earthquake revealed that behind the omnipotent facade of the state, institutions were gutted, money was scarce and corruption was rampant. The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) is no longer able to monopolize politics as it did ten years ago and, as a result, has experienced a fewer candidates than in previous years to run for parliamentary seats.

But there are reasons to be cautious. The elections are still six weeks away and a lot can happen in Turkey during this time. I worry about this certainty of change and its implications for Turkish society if Erdoan manages to retain power. For many it would mean something bigger than losing an election, a sense of being cheated, perhaps public outrage and nihilism about the future of the country. For people on both sides, Turkey’s political fight has become a deeply personal and existential battle.

There is, of course, still a large group that thinks Erdoan is the best person to lead Turkey. (A recent Metropoll survey find During Erdoan’s first decade in power, AKP policies liberalized Turkey and lifted many citizens out of poverty by expanding social security and services. During the second half of his two-decade rule, Erdoan skillfully instrumentalized culture wars, nationalism and identity politics, giving Sunni conservatives a voice in Turkey’s fate. With a unique combination of neo-Ottomanism and Islamism, he rebranded Turkey as an unstoppable rising power. For the base of the AKP, Erdoan is the only man capable of making Turkey even more beautiful.

But for others, Erdoan is responsible for Turkey’s authoritarian drift and economic desperation. For them, global issues are secondary to economic survival. Many will ask: Who can run the country better? or rather, Under what government am I better?

The opposition has argued, quite convincingly, that the problem is not just Erdoan himself, but the country’s consolidated one-man rule, which was enshrined in law by a referendum that has to barely passed in 2017. The Table of Six, as the opposition is known, is the somewhat clumsy coalition of six parties from the right to the Social Democrats that is externally backed by the pro-Kurdish HDP. His main commitment is to undo Erdo’s one-man rule and restore the parliamentary system and the rule of law.

The fact that this opposition bloc has survived despite a daily barrage of government propaganda and fake news in a highly authoritarian setting is in itself an important testament to Turkish society’s desire for change.

But the opposition’s Achilles’ heel may well be its candidate Kemal Kldarolu, 74, of the Republican People’s Party (CHP). The former civil servant is a soft-spoken social democrat from Turkey’s Alevi/Alawi minority. The debate around Kldarolu resembles the deliberations of US Democrats ahead of the 2020 election. Yes, he’s nice and all, but can he kill a dragon? After a year of infighting and drama, the opposition parties finally settled on Kldarolu, with the strategy that his ticket would be bolstered by the popular mayors of Istanbul and Ankara, Ekrem mamolu and Mansur Yava, who would serve as assistants.

Kldarolu is not trying to be another version of Turkey’s mercurial leader. On the contrary, he has positioned himself as the antithesis of the strongman, the ordinary family man who makes anti-corruption videos from his middle-class kitchen, the silent unifier of the many different factions of Turkish society. .

But its task is not easy as it is the country that exported the concept of the deep state into the global lexicon, with a long tradition of self-proclaimed guardians of the regime. Voter suppression is a reality in the Kurdish countryside and controlling ballots during the counting process is essential for a victory. And if Erdo’s chances are as low as the polls suggest, why do Turks think he looks relaxed? Perhaps because the Turkish president holds the levers of state power and has already used the courts to eliminate some of his main rivals, such as Kurdish politician Selahattin Demirta or mamolu. A dissident opposition party has just skyrocketed in the polls, would have supported by government trolls, a tactic used in Hungary and Russia. On top of that, Turkey’s new electoral law has not been tested. I suspect this will make things more difficult for the opposition both in controlling the vote and in securing a parliamentary majority.

The problems facing Turkey would not end with a defeat of Erdoan. The economy will certainly face headwinds and possibly a currency crisis immediately after the election. The ability of a post-Erdoan government to cope with inflationary pressures and the economic fallout from years of economic madness could be severely restricted if Erdoan’s AKP manages to retain a parliamentary majority.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s president has pivoted sharply to the right, making alliances with smaller parties that offer minimal benefits but enormous ideological burden. This includes the New Welfare Party, whose key request lifts the law that protects women from domestic violence, and the ultra-conservative HDA PAR, a descendant of Turkey’s infamous Hezbollah that terrorized Kurdish communities in the late 1990s. This poisonous gift can help Erdoan here and there, but he is seen as an existential threat to secular Turks, Kurds and Alawites.

Many people ask me if it is even possible to dream of free elections in Turkey and if Erdoan would ever back down if he lost. The answer is yes. If the difference is narrow, say 1% to 2%, forget it. The elections would be contested by US President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. But if the opposition’s victory is more than 2%, then it’s irreversible. Erdoan built his legitimacy on elections and could not contest a decisive victory.

The scariest outcome for Turkey would be a neck and neck situation, in which both sides would claim victory. An effective organization to monitor the polls across the country on May 14 will be essential for the opposition. In the 2019 local elections, the opposition won Istanbul (and other major cities) thanks to its vigilance; some the watchers slept sealed ballot boxes to avoid rigging. The opposition should replicate this across the country, including in the conservative hinterland and the Kurdish countryside.

Turkey will face tough years no matter who wins. My recent visit made me realize that the country, once a rising star on the periphery of Europe, was shattered by earthquakes, economic hardship and, above all, polarization. If the opposition wins, there will be a chance to restore democracy and perhaps even effective economic governance. But the bare-knuckle politics of recent years will make it difficult to build national consensus on key issues.

The election can, at best, only be the beginning of a long process of healing Turkey’s political and economic system.

But whatever, it would be nice to start.