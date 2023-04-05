Boris Johnson’s exhortation to Nigerian leaders – The Sun Nigeria

Former British Prime Minister Mr Boris Johnson was right when he recently urged Nigerian leaders to allow the people to freely choose who will lead them. Johnson, who spoke late last month at the 16th Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe Lecture Series in Ikeja, also spoke about the importance of the rule of law as a prerequisite for development. According to him, whether rich or poor, everyone enjoys the same control and protection in the United Kingdom (UK). It is, he said, the first and most crucial freedom and prerequisite for economic growth and investment. The second great freedom is the right to choose those who govern you and the right to remove them. This is called democracy, he noted.

Johnson’s position is tied to Nigeria’s past and present efforts to develop genuine democracy. Since gaining independence from Britain in 1960, Nigeria has been grappling with a leadership crisis that has significantly stunted its growth. The leadership crisis is often precipitated by the greed of some politicians who deny citizens the power to choose their authentic leaders.

This has led to military interventions in our political system. The military first intervened in 1966 and continued to rule Nigeria until 1979 when the civilian government of Alhaji Shehu Shagari came on board. Shagari was overthrown in 1983 in part because the election to run for a second term was marred by irregularities. Peoples’ choices were not respected. The military then clung to the disquiet in the country to seize power.

In what would have been a turning point in the history of elections in Nigeria, the June 12, 1993 elections were canceled by General Ibrahim Babangida’s military junta. The presumed winner of the election, Chief MKO Abiola, was even arrested and detained until he finally died in custody. Abiolas’ death spawned unrest and protests that eventually led to the formation of an interim national government led by Chief Ernest Shonekan.

It was not until 1999 that Nigeria embraced democracy again. Since then, we have successfully transitioned from one civilian government to another. Leader Olusegun Obasanjo, then of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), ruled until 2007, when he was replaced by the late Umaru YarAdua of the same PDP. YarAdua died in 2010, paving the way for his deputy, Goodluck Jonathan, to ascend the throne. Jonathan ruled until 2015 when he was defeated by incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buharis’ emergence was out of the norm. In Nigeria, as in many other African countries, the ruling party finds it difficult to allow the opposition to take power. Politicians view elections as a do-or-die affair. The PDP had boasted of governing for at least 60 years before any other party could approach power. Unfortunately for the party, former President Jonathan thwarted this plan by conceding defeat to Buhari in 2015. This seems to have spelled the death knell for the PDP.

Now the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been in the saddle since 2015. The ruling government has tried to reform our electoral process so that the peoples’ choices matter. President Buhari, for example, signed the amended electoral law in 2022. The law makes provisions for the smooth conduct of elections and prescribes penalties for various electoral violations. Nigerians were hoping for the 2023 general elections to be the best. Their hopes were boosted by the introduction of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), touted as the game changer in the electoral process. Buhari and the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, also pledged free, fair and credible elections this year.

These promises were never kept as the elections of national and state leaders were marred by irregularities that seriously called into question our declared commitment to genuine democracy. There has been voter intimidation, ballot box snatching, vote buying and the outright deprivation of large numbers of voters, so that of the more than 90 million registered voters, only About 28% voted for the presidential election. It’s not that people didn’t vote. They did it. But many of them could not be accredited either because of the late arrival of INEC officials or threats and harassment from party thugs.

As Johnson rightly pointed out, democracy can only thrive when the rule of law is upheld. In January, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was fined for failing to wear his seatbelt in a moving car while filming a social media video in Lancashire. Sunak said it was a mistake and apologized. He agreed to pay the fine. In April last year, Sunak, Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie were also fined for breaking COVID-19 rules in June 2020. This would not have happened in Nigeria, where the state of right is violently ignored by those in power.

For our democracy to thrive, those in power must respect the rule of law and the wishes of the people. This will involve serious reform of our electoral process, including making INEC truly independent. We need to find a way to stop the rigging, harassment and intimidation of voters in elections. Otherwise, our democracy will continue to hemorrhage unnecessarily.