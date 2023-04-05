Rahul Gandhi’s appeal in Surat court





As reported by Live right earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appealed to Surat Sessions Court to challenge his conviction and conviction by a Surat Magistrates Court in a defamation case regarding his remark “Modi surname” . In his appeal, he argued that his speech in question (why all thieves share the Modi surname) was related to Narendra Modi, Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi and not to the Modi community as a whole. The appeal was filed through a legal team of Senior Advocate RS Cheema, Advocate Kirit Panwala and Advocate Tarannum Cheema argues that no particular group of Modis was mentioned in the disputed defamatory statement in relation to the rest of the Modis. “The modis are 13 crore and obviously according to the report of the above judgments, the 13 crore people will not be entitled to file the complaint as it is not a group or collection of people identifiable, defined, determined, so even if the defendant/complainant is Modi, he cannot file a complaint because “Modi” is not a well-defined, defined and defined small body, which is distinguishable from the rest of Modis.“, reads the plea. He also argued that Complainant (BJP MLA Purnesh Modi) is not the aggrieved person and that if any complaint was admissible, it should be filed by Narendra Modi himself as he was the person to which Gandhi was referring to. in his 2019 speech. “…for the charges alleged against Shri Narendra Modi individually, only Shri Narendra Modi can be considered as the aggrieved person of the offense of defamation and only Shri Narendra Modi can file a complaint for the same and Shri Purnesh Modi the defendant/plaintiff has no right to file the complaint on his behalf and hence the complaint for defamatory charges alleged against Shri Narendra Modi by the complaint is not viable“, reads the plea. The plea emphatically argues that BJP MP Purnesh Modi is not the aggrieved person for the purposes of IPC Section 499 just because he was shocked by Gandhi’s statements. Gandhi, currently a disqualified MP, appealed 10 days after being sentenced to 2 years in prison by a court in Surat. The order follows a complaint by BJP MP and former Gujarat Minister Purnesh Modi Purnesh Modi filed under Sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code against Rahul Gandhi for his alleged remarks claiming he defamed all people with the surname Modi while addressing a rally in Kolar in Karnataka ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The appeal further indicates that Gandhi had been treated harshly by the Magistrate Court both on the merits of the controversy and at the sentencing stage given his position as an MP. Gandhi further argues that as a parliamentarian in opposition, he is instead expected to be vigilant and critical of the government and, therefore, of such a politician in opposition. cannot always weigh his words in a golden scale. “It is therefore incumbent on the courts to focus on the essence and spirit of the speech delivered rather than on the tone and tenor. The Ld. The trial court failed to grasp the importance of the above principle both at the stage of weighing the evidence and at the stage of sentencing.“, supports the plea.

