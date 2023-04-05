April 4, 2023 Trump Indictment News





Former President Donald Trump applauds during an event at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday. (Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters)

Former President Donald Trump gave a speech at his resort town of Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night after being arraigned in Manhattan on a felony felony falsification of business records and delivered a barrage of false claims that have already been debunked.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges on Tuesday.

The former president was repeatedly inaccurate when addressing the subject of the federal investigation into his handling of official governments. He also repeated some of his favorite lies on a variety of other topics.

Here is a fact check of some of Trump’s claims:

George Soros and the District Attorney: As he did on social media last month, Trump invoked liberal billionaire donor George Soros while criticizing District Attorney Alvin Bragg in his Tuesday night speech, saying Bragg is a “radical left, supported by George Soros”. prosecutor.”

Facts first: This requires context. Soros made no donations to Bragg’s 2021 campaign, and a spokesperson for Soros, Michael Vachon, told CNN the two never communicated in any way; there is no evidence that Soros played a role in Bragg’s decision to sue Trump. However, Soros, a longtime supporter of pro-criminal justice reform Democratic district attorney candidates, indirectly supported Bragg’s campaign: He was a top donor to an action committee. Liberal politician, Color of Change PAC, which claims to have spent just over $500,000 on an independent spending effort in support of Bragg’s candidacy.

Vachon told CNN: “Between 2016 and 2022, George Soros personally and Democracy PAC (a PAC to which Mr. Soros contributed funds) together contributed approximately $4 million to the Color of Change PAC, including $1 million in May 2021. None of those funds were earmarked for Alvin Bragg’s campaign.George Soros and Alvin Bragg have never met in person or spoken to each other by phone, email, Zoom, etc. He there was no contact between the two.”

Former presidents’ handling of documents after leaving the White House: Defending his handling of government documents, which is the subject of an ongoing federal investigation, Trump repeated his false claim that several other former presidents took documents with them as they leave the White House.

Trump claimed in his Tuesday speech that “openly taking boxes of documents and especially clothes and other things from my house” is something “President Obama has done.” He continued, “The Bushes are done. Jimmy Carter is done. Ronald Reagan is done. Everybody is done.”

Facts first: This is untrue, as the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) itself pointed out in a statement last year; there is no evidence that previous presidents have done anything like what Trump did after the Presidential Archives Act came into effect in 1981 (starting with the Reagan administration). In actuality, NARA was granted custody of the presidential records of former presidents Ronald Reagan, Barack Obama, and both George Bushes as soon as those presidents left office, as required by the Presidential Records Act, and that is NARA, not these presidents, who moved these documents to the temporary archive facilities operated by NARA.

NARA said in an October statement that it was granted physical and legal custody of the records of Obama, Reagan, HW Bush, and W. Bush, as well as those of President Bill Clinton, “when these presidents left their duties”. He said of the temporary facilities to which the records were moved: “All of these temporary facilities met strict archival and security standards, and were operated and staffed exclusively by NARA employees. Reports that state or imply that such presidential records were in the possession of former presidents or their representatives after they left office, or that the records were kept in deplorable conditions, are false and misleading.”

Inflation: Trump claimed the United States had “an economy that has been crippled by the highest inflation we’ve seen in over 60 years.”

Facts first: Trump’s “60-year-old” claim is an exaggeration, although the rate of inflation remains high by historical standards.

Last June, the year-on-year inflation rate reached its highest level since the end of 1981, at 9.1%. But around 41 doesn’t round up to “60,” let alone “over 60.” The highest real year-over-year inflation rate in the past 60 years is 14.8% (at the start of 1980), well above mid-2022 levels. More importantly, year-over-year inflation has now declined for eight straight months, hitting 6% in February 2023, not even near the 60-year high.

This claim by Trump is an example of how the former president tends to increase his exaggerated numbers over time. At a campaign rally in Texas in late March, he also incorrectly claimed the country had the highest inflation in “50 years.”

Learn more here.

