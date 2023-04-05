Xi Jinping’s candidacy for almighty China echoes mythological bully Jie as Beijing continually renames areas beyond borders

On March 21, 2023, when visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping toasting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at a reception at the Kremlin in Moscow, he sent the message of a reaffirmed alliance challenging the supremacy of order world led by the United States. For the world, China has demonstrated unwavering support for Russia amid the Ukraine conflict, even though most NATO countries and other traditional US allies have withdrawn their support for Russia due to his invasion of Ukraine. However, in this show of deepening bilateral relations and strong ties between Russia and China, what Moscow and Beijing were hiding were the territorial aspirations of the regime of Xi Jinping who had laid eyes on the Far East. to Eastern Siberia.

Renaming regions: China’s strategy to assert its territorial claims

Nothing on this planet can hide China’s territorial ambitions. Whether it’s land, rivers or mountains, China wants it all for itself, no matter what country it belongs to in its vicinity. China’s behavior more or less resembles a school bully accustomed to snatching boxes of tiffins from others. It is not rocket science to understand that by unilaterally renaming places in disputed areas, China is trying to assert its territorial claims and undermine the claims of other countries. While India is the latest victim of this Chinese arrogance, Russia also had to endure similar behavior from China ahead of President Xi Jinping’s successful state visit to Moscow. Despite criticism from other countries, including those with territorial claims in disputed areas, the renaming frenzy only underscores China’s assertive stance on territorial issues and as an attempt to increase its influence. In the region.

A VOA News article said China uses such tactics “to remind its own citizens of their claims while maintaining pressure on their adversaries in Asian disputes, particularly in preparation for any International Court of Justice hearings or a global arbitration tribunal”.

I think the Chinese view is that part of narrative warfare, part of crafting a narrative about what conflict is, is getting off on the wrong foot or putting your adversary or rival in a position where it is at a disadvantage, and China holds an advantage, the VOA News article said citing Scott Harold, a Washington-based senior political scientist with the RAND Corporation research group.

Thaw in Moscow, cold in Siberia

In February this year, China’s Ministry of Natural Resources issued new map toponymy regulations, which included the naming of eight Russian cities and territories that Beijing says were occupied by the Russian Empire in the late 19th century. and at the beginning of the 20th century. The move represented an assertion of China’s territorial claims that could possibly heighten tensions between China and Russia in the future.

The “Specification for the representation of public map content” approved by the Chinese ministry stated: “The national border of the People’s Republic of China should be drawn in accordance with the standard map sample of the Chinese border drawing method approved and published by the State. Advice. China’s historical borders should be drawn based on relevant historical documents and actual historical borders. »

Following the adoption of new map toponymy regulations by the Chinese Ministry of Natural Resources in February this year, several Russian regions have been given new Chinese names. Among them were Vladivostok, now called Heishenwai in Chinese; Ussuriysk, which was renamed Shuanchenzi in Chinese; Khabarovsk, now known as Boly in Chinese; and Blagoveshchensk, which received the Chinese name of Hailanpao. Additionally, Sakhalin Island is now called Quedao in Chinese, while Nerchinsk was renamed Nibuchu, and Nikolaevsk-on-Amur is now called Miaoze. Finally, Stanovaya Ridge was given the Chinese name Waisin anlin.

Despite Russia’s restrained response in light of the current circumstances, the territory in question has long been a major point of contention between China and Russia. Historical records indicate that the disputed region was originally incorporated into the Qing Empire in 1689, under the terms of the Treaty of Nerchinsk. However, the Qing dynasty was later forced to sign the 1858 Treaty of Aigun and the 1860 Treaty of Beijing, which effectively nullified the previous agreement and transferred control of the region to Russia.

Despite earlier treaties, Sino-Russian relations saw a violent border altercation in the 1960s, resulting in losses on both sides. Nevertheless, on December 9 and 10, 1999, the heads of state of China and the Russian Federation, Jiang Zemin and Boris Yeltsin, respectively, signed protocols which unambiguously affirmed Russian sovereignty over the disputed territories, including Xing’an Outer Mountains region, Sakhalin Island, Udong region, Tangnu Ulianghai region, Vladivostok region among others, totaling an area of ​​more than 1.25 million square kilometers.

In 2005, the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China announced that they had successfully resolved all outstanding border disputes, marking the culmination of forty years of negotiations. A document released by the Chinese Embassy in the United States confirmed this achievement. Russia and China share a 4,300 kilometer long border. Ironically, China’s latest move nullifies the meaning of all past territorial treaties it has signed with Russia and Moscow, despite knowing the reality. Moscow is now looking to play down the Chinese decision, as Beijing’s support is essential at this stage. There are also fears that President Xi could end up annexing the newly disputed territory if Russia fails to defend it.

Hattrick for China by renaming Arunachal Pradesh

China’s persistent interference in the affairs of Arunachal Pradesh continued, with the country making a third attempt to rename 11 localities in the region. China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs has released a list of “official” names for two land areas, two residential areas, five mountain peaks and two rivers in the southern part of Tibet, which China calls “Zangnan”. The list also included precise coordinates and the respective administrative districts for each location. This move by China is a blatant disregard for India’s territorial integrity and sovereignty and is a flagrant violation of international norms and conventions.

India’s External Affairs Ministry has rejected the attempt, confirming that nothing is changing on the ground. Arunachal Pradesh is an “integral and inalienable part of India” and even the United States recognizes this. China made its first such attempt by seeking to change the names of six locations in Arunachal Pradesh in 2017, followed by another attempt for 15 locations in 2021.

In December last year, soldiers from both countries came to blows in the Tawang area, although the matter was resolved after local commanders on both sides intervened.

Significantly, the name change stunt happened just a day before King of Bhutan Jigme Wangchuk landed in Bhutan for a three-day state visit. Bhutan’s king’s visit is significant because it came just weeks after the country’s prime minister surprised India by calling Doklam a territorial dispute and giving China an equal voice on the issue despite the Indian aid to Thimphu to defend its territory. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has repeatedly said India-China relations are not normal, while Army Chief General Manoj Pande has not denied the possibility of a wider conflict with China just a week ago.

India will certainly have to keep the legal aspect in mind and prepare a counter-strategy accordingly. Instead of assuming that China could exploit the situation at the slightest opportunity, India should be convinced that China will certainly work against New Delhi’s interests, no matter how deep the bilateral relationship is, for now, they are rather superficial. Despite China’s huge military and diplomatic advantage, India needs to find loopholes and loopholes in Chinese strategy, which are inevitable due to China’s arrogance and overconfidence, and keep some tricks up his sleeve.

Unlike Russia, India has boldly rejected China’s renaming exercises, but New Delhi must keep an eye on how a big country like Russia was almost forced into submission despite the obvious humiliation . China can stoop to any level to conquer, and India cannot forget this ugly truth.

Old habits die hard

For reasons of strategy or intrigue, China has often renamed several disputed territories over the years involving countries other than Russia and India.

China has designated the South China Sea as “Nanhai” or “South Sea” and maintains an overall claim of sovereignty over the majority of the area. The Diaoyu Islands, known as the Senkaku Islands in Japan, have also been claimed as Chinese territory, with the Chinese designation “Diaoyu Dao” being applied. China has also claimed exclusive jurisdiction over the Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, which it calls “Huangyan Island”.

Then there are the Spratly Islands, which China calls the “Nansha Islands,” and the Paracel Islands, which China refers to as the “Xisha Islands.” China also claims sovereignty over the Macclesfield Bank in the South China Sea, which it calls the “Zhongsha Islands”. Similarly, China refers to the island of Hainan in the South China Sea as “Hainan Province”.

Qing and Xi Jinping

It’s unclear whether President Jinping aspires to leave a legacy that rivals or surpasses that of the Qing dynasty, which ruled China from 1644 to 1912 and expanded its territory to its greatest extent. Regardless of his ambitions, he could have taken inspiration from Chinese mythology, where the figure of “Jie” or “Jie Zitui” is known for his arrogance and abuse of power. Similarly, the mythical Yellow Emperor (Huangdi), who is said to have lived around 2600 BC. J.-C., is often associated with the territorial expansion and the military conquest and probably motivates the Chinese president for his territorial ambitions. In his quest to expand China’s borders as much as possible, perhaps President Jinping should remember “Xiaolin Village”, a fake town in the Chinese anime television series. Xiaolin Showdown which does not exist in reality. To the world, Arunachal is real and Zangnan is Xiaolin Village, imagination or illusion!

