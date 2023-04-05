Trump indictment news: Trump scorned for Mar-a-Lago speech and attack on Judge Juan Merchans’ daughter





Donald Trump repeats resentments in his first speech since his arrest

Donald Trump has come under fire for attacking the judge’s daughter overseeing his criminal case in Manhattan.

On a historic and unprecedented day for America on Tuesday, the former president was arrested and arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court for paying silent money, including to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

He cut a sullen figure in the courtroom as he pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records.

After the court appearance, he railed against Judge Juan Merchan, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg and their family members in a primetime speech at Mar-a-Lago.

In the televised address, he attacked the Trump-hating Justice Merchans family, including his 34-year-old daughter Loren Merchan, who he said worked for Kamala Harris, and now receives money from the Biden campaign. -Harris.

Critics have accused Mr Trump and his allies of trying to intimidate the judge and his family.

As Mr Trump took aim at those involved in his criminal case, Senator Lindsey Graham pleaded with Americans to send money to the former president to help fight the charges.

We have one last chance here to fix this, he told Fox News on Tuesday night.

HighlightsView Latest Update 1680707425Stormy Daniels Reveals She Had 90 Seconds Blank During Alleged Date With Trump

Stormy Daniels has opened up about her alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump, revealing she had a 90 second blank where she says I don’t know what happened.

Ms Daniels told Vogue in an interview published Tuesday that during the 2006 encounter in a hotel room in Nevada, she emerged from the bathroom to be greeted by Mr Trump standing in the doorway of the wearing in underwear.

Oliver O’Connell5 April 2023 16:10

1680706225Watch: AOC tells Seth Meyers how it felt as a New Yorker to see Trump arrested

Oliver O’Connell5 April 2023 15:50

1680705745Trump’s speech marks Mulvaney completes a missed opportunity’

Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney was unimpressed with Donald Trump’s speech when he returned to Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night. He spoke to RealClear Politics after watching it.

He had a great day with the weak indictment. But that talk was just plain boring, Mulvaney told RCP. The South Carolina Republican called the remarks a complete lost opportunity because voters, including some who did not support Trump in the last election, wanted to sympathize with him, to support him. And he gave them almost no reason to.

If Trump takes this scripted approach on the road, Mulvaney predicted that no one would come to a rally to watch this speech.

Oliver O’Connell5 April 2023 15:42

1680705325Trump calls his arrest a big day, but insider reveals what happened behind the scenes

Despite his bullish public tone, CNN later reported that, behind the scenes, Mr. Trump was in fact upset after an emotional day, citing a source close to him.

Oliver O’Connell5 April 2023 15:35

1680704100Ex-presidents’ indictment includes gatekeepers’ claim of Trump’s secret child

A previously unknown victim of Donald Trump and the National Enquirers’ so-called capture and kill campaign was revealed on Tuesday with the formal release of the former presidents’ indictment.

According to prosecutors in documents released Tuesday, Trump attorney Michael Cohen ordered the head of American Media Inc, the Enquirers’ parent company, to buy the rights to a story released by a Trump Tower doorman. who claimed to have knowledge of a child out of wedlock allegedly fathered by Mr. Trump.

John Bowden has the story.

Joe Sommerlad5 April 2023 15:15

1680703259Video resurfaces shows Trump denying payment to Stormy Daniels when he was president: You’ll have to ask Michael

In the 2018 video, the then-president can be seen talking to reporters at Air Force One.

Mr Trump, when asked about the silent $130,000 payment made by his then attorney Michael Cohen to Ms Daniels, denies the allegations.

Joe Sommerlad5 April 2023 15:00

1680702625Trump probably won’t frame this Time cover

Time magazine’s last cover probably won’t be the one he framed and hung on that golf club.

Here is the fake Time cover that he had faked and framed for his properties.

Oliver O’Connell5 April 2023 14:50

1680702359Summary: Shamed ex-president pleads not guilty to 34 counts in porn star money scandal

Donald Trump, who just over two years ago sat at the top of the executive branch of the United States as the 45th president, has been formally charged with 34 crimes related to the falsification of business documents concerning silent payments during the 2016 presidential campaign.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges during an appearance in Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday.

Trump raised his fist in defiance as he arrived at the courthouse amid a heavy NYPD and Secret Service security presence after groups of rival protesters clashed outside the courthouse.

Joe Sommerlad5 April 2023 14:45

168070145934 charges and more than 100 years in prison: what is Trump accused of and will he go to prison?

Mr Trump has pleaded not guilty in proceedings before New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan, the same judge who presided over the tax evasion trial of two of the ex-presidents last year.

The indictment in People of the State of New York v Donald J Trump sets out the specific charges against the twice impeached ex-president, who has spent the five days since it became known he had was charged with protesting the case and attacking the Manhattan prosecutors running it.

Rachel Sharp5 April 2023 14:30

1680700979Indicted former president calls for defunding DOJ and FBI

Former President and criminal defendant Donald Trump launched his Truth Social account this morning to continue his litany of complaints about the wheels of justice backfiring on him, praising the incredible spirit of the Republican Party and calling for funding from the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The Democrats have militarized our system of laws like the United States has never seen before. People, however, see what is happening and they will not allow it to continue. Super spirit, at the moment, in the Republican Party!

Almost every legal and political analyst has said that the unfair and morally disgusting indictment filed against me yesterday has NO MERIT, and is not even a case. There was no crime and anyway statute of limitations was violated for many years.

Not done yet, an hour later he couldn’t resist the pull of the caps lock key and posted:

REPUBLICANS IN CONGRESSION SHOULD DEFUND THE DOJ AND FBI UNTIL THEY COME TO THEIR SENSE. THE DEMOCRATS HAVE FULLY ARMED LAW ENFORCEMENT IN OUR COUNTRY AND ARE VICIOUSLY USING THIS ABUSE OF POWER TO INTERFERE WITH OUR ELECTIONS ALREADY UNDER SIEGE!

Oliver O’Connell5 April 2023 14:22

