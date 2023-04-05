Imran Khan appears in court carrying a bulletproof ‘bucket’ over his head





Mr Khan had survived an assassination attempt in November 2022

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived at a counter-terrorism court in Lahore on April 4 under tight security. However, what caught the attention of many was a strange black bucket-shaped bulletproof helmet that the former prime minister wore on his head. Fearing another assassination attempt, he appeared under tight security, with his security detail wearing bulletproof shields and Mr Khan himself wearing the unusual protective headgear.

A video that went viral showed Mr Khan heading towards the Lahore court as his commandos surrounded him with black bulletproof shields. Meanwhile, two men were seen holding his hands and leading him to court as his entire face was obscured by the black headgear.

Many netizens made fun of the bulletproof “bucket” and made jokes about the functionality of these security measures. One user said, “This is the dumbest type of security I’ve ever seen. Another wrote: “This can’t be real.

Meanwhile, after his court appearance, Mr Khan secured provisional bail from the Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court in three cases, ANI reported. His bail was extended until April 13. The Zille Shah murder case, arson and interference in state affairs are three cases in which the PTI chairman appeared in court to seek bail.

Notably, Mr Khan had survived an assassination attempt in November 2022 while delivering a speech in Wazirabad, Punjab. He was shot in the leg when a gunman opened fire on his container truck. A few days ago, he spoke to the Independent about the attack and revealed that his right leg suffered potentially lasting damage.

“I had more problems with the impact of nerve damage than gunshot wounds,” he told Independent. “I still can’t walk properly, I still don’t have the right feeling in my right foot. It’s a lasting effect, which the doctor says will eventually go away over time.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/watch-imran-khan-appears-in-court-wearing-a-bulletproof-bucket-over-his-head-3923355 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

