Moscow pilots the Ankara-Damascus rapprochement, but in slow motion

Enab Baladi – Hussam al-Mahmoud

The path of Turkish rapprochement with the Syrian regime, since its creation on December 28, 2022, through the meeting of the defense ministers of Turkey, Russia and the Syrian regime, has come up against various positions, including the contradiction and the adherence of the regimes to a high ceiling of claims, has caused the failure of any approach comparable to the ministerial meeting of this level.

The meeting did not result in a roadmap which was to lead to a presidential meeting bringing together the Turkish president with his Russian counterpart and the head of the regime before the Turkish elections scheduled for May 14.

On March 27, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said that the four-party consultations (after Iran joins the track) will be held in Moscow, at the level of Deputy Foreign Ministers of Syria, Turkey, Iran and Russia in the first week of April.

The speech by Russian officials was followed, just two days later, by what was reported by pro-regime al Watan diary on the holding of bilateral talks on the first day of consultations, April 3, before moving on to formal talks the next day.

This step, which came in contradiction with the general political atmosphere which hovers over the political track, suggests the difficulty of reaching a formula of agreement between Ankara and Damascus before the Turkish presidential elections.

Also, there were many previous attempts to bring the views closer together, but they did not see the light of day, despite statements and announcements made by high-ranking officials, as it was decided after the meeting Moscow ministerial to move on to the meeting of foreign ministers of the same parties, but the meeting did not take place despite its date having been set more than once in recent months.

No change paves the way for encounter

A number of clues have emerged since the start of the year that do not point to an agreement that would lead to a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Syrian regime leader Bashar al-Assad. The latest, clearest and most candid is what al-Assad said in an interview he gave to Russian state broadcaster RT on March 16 during his fifth visit to Russia since the outbreak of the revolution in 2011.

At that time, al-Assad launched an attack on Turkey and its political leaders, in conjunction with the failure of the meeting of deputy foreign ministers, which was scheduled for the same day, before it was publicly undermined by the statements of al-Assad, who spoke of the ambitions of Turkish politicians that they wanted to achieve through the war in Syria.

However, Moscow linked the delay to a lack of preparation, according to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Al-Assad indicated that the Turkish proposal that has arrived regarding the meeting of the quartet at the level of deputy foreign ministers is that there should be no agenda for the meeting nor any conditions from any party and that ‘there should be no waiting.

Al-Assad continued, We have not set any conditions. Raising the issue of withdrawal is fixed and will not change. This is a national issue, not a political one.

In response to a question about the possibility of holding a meeting with the Turkish president before the Turkish elections, al-Assad considered that each party operates with different priorities, and if the Turkish withdrawal from Syria takes place, the meeting will not be excluded, but it will not take place until the conditions of the plan are met, which relate to the withdrawal clause.

The regime leader criticized statements by Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, in which he denied that the presence of his country’s forces in northwestern Syria was an occupation.

Al-Assad said: If this is not an occupation, what is? Accommodation in Syria? What is this logic?… Unless it is based on Roman laws, when the States determined their borders according to their military power. He probably lives at that time.

Al-Assad attributed the issue of security imbalance on the Syrian-Turkish border to Erdogan’s policy, considering that security and refugee issues, as a Turkish problem, are produced by the Justice and Development Party led by the Turkish President.

After the harsh tone and insistence of the regimes to link the Turkish withdrawal to the path of rapprochement, the Turkish side did not issue, at least publicly, any indication that the withdrawal clause was circumvented, which al-Assad considered as a constant proposal as a prelude to holding the meeting.

Hurry up

The time factor is indicative of the difficulty of going far on the road to Damascus-Ankara rapprochement, compared to more than three months which did not lead to tangible results, given the date of the meeting of the vice- Foreign Ministers on April 3 and 4, and the date of the elections on May 14.

Bilal al-Salaimah, a researcher in international relations, said Enab Baladi that the regime is currently in no hurry to take concrete measures in this context and is waiting for the Turkish elections, believing that any change in the Turkish political administration will be in its interest and will facilitate the negotiation mechanism.

The regime also deals with Arab normalization and the state of rapprochement that some countries have initiated with it following the earthquake as a strength factor in negotiations with Ankara, al-Salaimah added.

At the same time, the researcher hinted that the meetings would continue on a technical rather than a diplomatic and political level, ruling out that the meeting of foreign ministers of the same parties would take place before the elections, which could make derail the presidential meeting of the category of expectations.

Regarding the Turkish approach to activate normal relations between Turkey and Egypt in the context of the shaky path with the regime, al-Salaimah believes that the two paths of normalization do not have a direct relationship l with each other, more than a Turkish desire to follow a more conciliatory approach and move away from regional tensions.

Unreal dates

On December 31, 2022, the Turkish Foreign Minister said he could meet his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad, in the second half of January 2023, but another statement by the Turkish Minister, on the 12th of the same month, denied the existence of a precise date for the meeting, evoking the possibility that it would take place at the beginning of February.

Cavusoglu also told a press conference on Jan. 3 that Moscow had submitted a proposal to set a date for the meeting, but his country was not ready on the specified dates.

During the second week of the same month, discussions intensified over the ministerial meeting between the two parties, but an African tour initiated by the Turkish minister between January 8 and 14 also revealed that the meeting could not not take place on the first date.

On January 18, the Turkish Foreign Minister visited the United States. After the visit, the momentum of the talks on rapprochement with Damascus waned, in light of talks about the features of a US-Turkey deal, under which Washington moved Ankara away from Damascus.

Until the devastating earthquake on February 6 that changed the scene’s priorities for weeks after Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar spoke on February 2 about continuing meetings in a foreseeable future between Turkey, Russia and the regime at the level of technical delegations.

All these facts have been accompanied by an Iranian entry into the line of talks which has not advanced, even by declarations, at the time of the preparation of this report.

On January 31, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said a new agreement had been reached obliging Iran to join the process of resolving the situation between Syria and Turkey.

Despite Turkish remarks on a constructive atmosphere after the tripartite ministerial meeting in Moscow, of which no group photo was taken, Ankara again alluded in mid-January to a ground military operation in Syria.

This coincided with statements that came out of Damascus by al-Assad and Mekdad and poured into context, as al-Assad asserted that the Syrian state will not move forward in its dialogue with the Turkish side unless the objective is to end the occupation and stop supporting terrorist organizations, according to al Watan log.

At a joint press conference by Russian and Iranian foreign ministers Sergei Lavrov, who visited Moscow on March 29, Hussein Amir Abdollahian said the meeting will take place in order to bring closer views and positions between Ankara and Damascus and that his previous visit to Damascus was in this regard.

Quadrilateral meeting

On April 4, Moscow hosted a quadrilateral meeting between delegations from Turkey, Iran, Russia and the Syrian regime, led by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Susan was quoted by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) as saying that re-engagement with Turkey has objective circumstances and requirements that must be met with genuine will and a serious dialogue to achieve this.

He also demanded not to hinder the efforts of the Syrian state to restore its authority over its territories, including the areas controlled by the terrorists, to stop interfering in Syrian internal affairs and not to provide support and of protection to terrorist groups in Syria, particularly in Idlib. .

For its part, Moscow said that the meeting participants discussed the issue of preparing for a meeting between foreign ministers of the same parties.