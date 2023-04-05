PM Modi inaugurated CBI’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations





CBI Diamond Jubilee Celebrations Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated on Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Diamond Jubilee Celebrations at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. The Central Bureau of Investigation was established by a resolution of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India dated 1 April 1963. The Prime Minister also inaugurated the newly constructed office complexes of CBI at Shillong, Pune and Nagpur. He released a postage stamp and commemorative coin marking CBI’s Diamond Jubilee celebration year and also launched CBI’s Twitter account. He also published the updated CBI Administration Handbook, an Almanac on Case Studies and Learning Bank Fraud, Seeking Justice – Supreme Court Judgments in CBI Cases and a Handbook on Cooperation international police force for the exchange of information and evidence located abroad. Buy Prime Test Series for all Banking, SSC, Insurance and other exams The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is India’s premier investigative agency, established in 1941 as the Special Police Establishment (SPE) to investigate cases of bribery and corruption in the country during World War II. After India’s independence in 1947, the PES was renamed the Central Bureau of Investigation and given expanded jurisdiction to investigate cases of corruption and economic crimes. Initially, the CBI was part of the Home Office, but in 1963 it was transferred to the Department of Personnel, Public Claims and Pensions. The CBI has a reputation as a professional and independent investigative agency, tasked with investigating high-profile cases of corruption, economic offenses and other crimes at the national level. What is its historical context? During the period of World War II, a Special Police Establishment (SPE) was constituted in 1941 in the War Department of British India to investigate allegations of bribery and corruption in the markets related to war. Later, it was formalized as an agency of the Indian government to investigate allegations of corruption in various branches of the Indian government by enacting the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act 1946.

The CBI is not a statutory body but derives its power to investigate from the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act 1946.

The establishment of the CBI was recommended by the Santhanam Committee for the Prevention of Corruption (1962-1964).

In 1963, the CBI was established by the Government of India to investigate serious crimes related to the defense of India, high-ranking corruption, serious fraud, cheating and embezzlement and social crimes , especially hoarding, black marketing and profiteering in essential commodities, having ramifications across India and between states.

Over time, the CBI has opened investigations into conventional crimes such as assassinations, kidnappings, hijackings, crimes committed by extremists, and more. Important points to remember for all competitions: Central Bureau of Investigation founded: April 1, 1963;

Headquarters of the Central Bureau of Investigation: New Delhi;

Central Bureau of Investigation General director : Subodh Kumar Jaiswal. Find more national news here

