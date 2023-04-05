Trump takes on old tactics after impeachment hearingExBulletin





Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a press conference following his court appearance over an alleged ‘silent’ payment, at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida , April 4, 2023. Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images .

Facing criminal charges against a former president for the first time, Donald Trump ripped a well-worn page out of his playbook on Tuesday night by lashing out with a sometimes bigoted speech full of lies and conspiracies.

And that’s really no surprise.

Every time Trump has his back against the wall, he resorts to a familiar scenario:

Blow up opponents; Create an air of victimization; Try to discredit accusers, questioning their motives and drawing thin lines of guilt by association to create perceived conflicts of interest; Be as provocative as possible to divert and distract even if it means resorting to conspiracies or just making things up.

It’s a version of throwing things against the wall to see if they stick. And with its base, it’s all Velcro.

“I never thought something like this could happen in America,” Trump said from his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago, after returning from New York, where he pleaded not guilty to felony forgery. commercial documents. “The only crime I have committed is fearlessly defending our nation against those who seek to destroy it.”

It was a strange day to say the least. If you paid close attention to Trump, you saw two versions Court Trump and Rally Trump.

On the day, Trump was solemn, gloomy, stern

A grim-faced Trump walked quietly into the New York courthouse. The usually pompous former president let his lawyers do the talking except to say those two words “not guilty.”

Trump even remained silent, according to those in the room, when the judge warned against posting provocative messages and statements on social media.

This is the same judge, Acting New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan, whom Trump lambasted on his social media platform because Merchan presided over two criminal tax evasion cases against the Trump Organization. . In a plea deal, former Trump chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg pleaded guilty.

Trump alleged that Merchan “HATES ME” and “railroaded” and “heavily armed” Weisselberg and treated his business “VICIOUSLY”.

In court on Tuesday, instead of a retort from Trump, it was his recently hired attorney, Todd Blanche, who spoke. He told Merchan that Trump was “frustrated, upset and thinks there’s a serious injustice happening with his presence in this courtroom today.”

“I don’t share your view that some language and some rhetoric is just frustration,” Judge Merchan later replied.

The judge refrained from issuing a gag order, but cautioned against posting potentially dangerous content that could incite violence.

“Defence attorney, speak to your client and anyone else you need, and remind them to refrain, please refrain from making statements that may incite violence or civil unrest” , said Merchan. “Please refrain from making comments or engaging in conduct that may incite violence, create civil unrest, or jeopardize the safety or well-being of any person.”

But like everything else with Trump, without enforcement, the suggested protocols are just those suggestions.

The night was the return to grandiosity and boastfulness

It’s not often that Americans see Trump intimidated even a bit.

But it’s not uncommon to see this version of Trump when he’s under oath during depositions or during court proceedings.

Lying in public, on TV or during a speech is one thing. Doing so under oath can result in jail time.

But once Trump was able to fly from his native New York and return to the friendly confines of Florida, the former president was once again a victim activist.

“Our country is going to hell,” Trump said.

He likened New York’s charges to nothing more than “election interference.” Trump said New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg should “resign.”

He called two other prosecutors, who are or have investigated him and who are black, “racists”. Trump is called Bragg too, and an “animal”. Bragg is also Black.

Trump lashed out at Jack Smith, the Justice Department’s special counsel, who is investigating Trump’s conduct in handling classified documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago.

He called him “Lunatic Jack Smith,” then added, “I wonder what his name was before the change.”

He even called the National Archives and Records Administration a “radical left”.

And there were countless misleading statements, obfuscations or outright lies that Trump fed to the obsequious crowd.

It wasn’t about adding voters, it was about locking in who is already with him. But therein lies the problem for Trump, the more his grievance policy has become about him, the more the opinions of independents (and certainly Democrats) have hardened towards him.

Case in point: In the latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll, 6 out of 10 overall said he shouldn’t be president, including two-thirds of independents.

More legal danger likely to come

Regardless of the merits of this case against Trump in New York and many legal experts have questioned the strength of the Bragg case, Trump still faces at least three other criminal investigations with potentially more serious consequences.

This case in New York is therefore only a prelude to what the country could see and the charges Trump could face.

The next court date in this case is not until December. A trial would not start until at least the beginning of the year or in the spring or later.

This means that one could take place right in the middle of the Republican presidential primary. And right now, Trump is once again the clear frontrunner for the GOP nomination. But that would mean a strong possibility that Republicans would back someone with outstanding criminal charges to qualify for a general election.

At this point, Republicans seem perfectly fine with that. In that same NPR poll, 8 out of 10 Republicans have a favorable opinion of Trump, and three-quarters think he should be president again.

Republican pollster Sarah Longwell, who is not a fan of Trump, found during one of her focus groups last week that, for the first time, not a single person said they would vote for Trump. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis rather than for Trump.

Ironically, Trump’s numbers have improved with the GOP since Trump sounded the alarm over a possible arrest. He has eliminated opponents of the GOP presidency, who are afraid to offend the base, especially as more and more anti-Trump Republicans, such as Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, criticize the case of New York. And, according to his campaign, Trump raised more than $7 million in the days following the indictment.

And those fundraising emails keep coming.

It’s easy to dismiss one case, but what about two or three with potentially bigger charges?

“There is a weapon equipped with F-35 missiles piloted by Jack Smith with [Attorney General] Merrick Garland as his DC wingman soon to take off in the Mar-a-Lago obstruction case that will make it look like a water gun,” the former White House attorney told CNN on Tuesday. from Trump, Ty Cobb, about the New York affair and the potential danger ahead for Trump.

Trump may in fact be able to continue to convince his base that he did nothing wrong or that they should be okay with what he could have done, but it’s hard to see how, in this type of environment, Trump adds voters.

And he needs to because in the last three election cycles his brand has proven toxic in competitive states and districts, the exact places where Republicans must win to retake the White House.

