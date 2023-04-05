On Jokowi’s idea of ​​uniting the U-20 national team into one team





Jakarta – Indonesian President Joko Widodo create a speech want to collect Indonesian National U-20 Team in a team. Waketum PSSI Zainuddin Amali respond to the plan. This idea was conveyed by Jokowi when disbanding the U-20 national team on Saturday (1/4/2023). Jokowi considered the U-20 national team to be too affectionate if disbanded and hoped they could still be united as one team. Of course, this is difficult to achieve, given that most players have been signed professionally by their respective clubs. It is therefore necessary to carry out an in-depth study before actually implementing it. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Respond to speech President Joko Widodo, vice president of PSSI Zainudin Amali sat up. In his opinion, the president only regrets the talents of children Indonesian National U-20 Team not accepted in the event of dissolution. “Mr. President (Jokowi) saw that it was not enough. Yesterday he passed it on to SUGBK, then looking at Burundi time (trial against the Indonesian national team), he saw, ‘ oh good kids (U-20 national team players)'” Amali told reporters on Tuesday (4/4). “So how are these kids brought together in one club. And they will be housed. But still, we haven’t talked too much,” he added. In fact, this kind of thing is not new in football. The Philippines, for example, formed the “Azkals Development Team”, a team of young players who competed in the Philippine Football League or the League of the Philippines. Meanwhile, Japan once formed a J.League U-22 selection team to compete in J3, aka the third-tier competition in Japan for the 2014 and 2015 seasons. Meanwhile, in Indonesia, a similar concept has recently been implemented in basketball. The players in the examples above are brought together in a team to create a chemistry that is maintained at all times as they play together in local competitions. This spirit also underlies the idea President Joko Widodo TO DO Indonesian National U-20 Team. “What is the president’s opinion? If they are dispersed and then reassembled, with our condition, it seems a bit difficult,” Amali said. “So in Indonesia it’s been proven in basketball, right? There’s an Indonesian patriot in basketball, it’s the national team,” he said. Watch the video “Indonesia U-20 national team fall to 10 Guatemalan players“

[Gambas:Video 20detik]

(then then)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sport.detik.com/sepakbola/liga-indonesia/d-6656094/tentang-ide-jokowi-kumpulkan-timnas-u-20-dalam-satu-tim The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related