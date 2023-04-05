Donald Trump’s fake ID photo goes viral online





Donald Trump looks directly at the camera in a black T-shirt. Look sideways in a suit and striped tie. Scowling in an orange jumpsuit.

A slew of such images purporting to show the former president’s mug shot spread online on Tuesday, even though Trump failed to take one when he booked and was impeached before a Manhattan Criminal Court.

The fabricated images, at least some of which were created using artificial intelligence text-to-image generators, have fooled some social media users seeking to track down Trump’s visual symbol charged with 34 counts of tampering with commercial documents.

Trump, who has pleaded not guilty to all charges, also raised funds through his own fake photo ID, which his campaign stuck on a t-shirt in an email to supporters on Tuesday.

Here is an overview of the facts.

CLAIM:

Images circulating on social media show mug shots of the former president captured on Tuesday.

FACTS:

These images have been created or manipulated to resemble reservation photographs.

After being arrested on Tuesday, Trump was fingerprinted as part of the booking process, but his photo ID was not taken, according to two law enforcement officials. Officials could not publicly discuss details of the process and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Yet more than 10 fabricated images purporting to show Trump’s police photo circulated on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok on Tuesday, some more realistic than others.

On a level of 1-10, how happy are you that Trump was ARRESTED? wrote a Twitter user who shared a fake booking photo in a post that has been liked over 13,000 times.

Images circulating on social media showed the former president in outfits ranging from a suit and tie to a t-shirt, and in front of numbered walls or gray and white backdrops.

The Trump campaign also fabricated its own photo ID, which it emailed to supporters over an image of a t-shirt with the words NOT GUILTY. It was created by altering height markers and a slate with fake booking details into an existing headshot of the former president.

Some users sharing other variants acknowledged that they were created using artificial intelligence tools which were also behind a flood of fabricated images last month claiming to show Trump had been violently arrested by New York police officers.

Many of the fake shots bore hallmarks of these synthetic illustrations, such as nonsensical numbered text in the background instead of a height chart often seen in booking photos.

While some posts were shared in jest, AI footage lends itself to context collapse, said Sam Gregory, executive director of Witness, a nonprofit working on using video technology to human rights.

This means that if they lose their original context of parody or satire, the images can circulate as misinformation or disinformation.

Like other manipulated media, the speed of sharing outpaces the speed of fact-checking, Gregory said, and people share what they want to believe.

