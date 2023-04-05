The country is with you, focus on your work, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tells CBI





Prime Minister Narendra Modi with CBI officers during the CBI Golden Jubilee event New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to spare no one in the fight against corruption. “The country is with you,” Prime Minister Modi told CBI officials in Delhi at the central agency’s Diamond Jubilee celebration today. Prime Minister Modi’s comments come amid allegations from opposition parties, including the Congress, that the center has abused its agencies to harass BJP rivals. “The main responsibility of the CBI is to get rid of corruption. We have no lack of political will in the fight against corruption. Some of the defendants are powerful people and they are targeting investigative agencies to distract them,” he said. said Prime Minister Modi. “But you have to focus on your job. The country is with you,” he said. He asked the officers to act without hesitation against the corrupt, however powerful they may be. “These people will continue to distract you, but you must concentrate on your work. No corrupt person must be spared. There must be no laxity in our efforts. It is the wish of the country, it is the wish of the people. compatriots, the country, the law and the Constitution are with you,” Prime Minister Modi said in an apparent swipe at opposition parties. Last month, eight opposition parties wrote to Prime Minister Modi alleging misuse of central investigative agencies. “Of the total number of key politicians arrested, raided or questioned by investigative agencies under your administration since 2014, the maximum belongs to the opposition. Interestingly, investigative agencies are slowing down cases against politicians of the opposition who join the BJP,” they said in the letter. At today’s CBI event, Prime Minister Modi said India inherited corruption at the time of independence. “Corruption is not an ordinary crime. It is the root cause of all kinds of crimes and the greatest obstacle to development,” Prime Minister Modi said. “10 years ago when CBI was celebrating its golden jubilee, at that time the government in power was more known for its corruption. Trillion dollar scams took place and there was corruption at every turn. governance stage. This has led to political paralysis, loss of confidence among investors and general public in the system and weakened the country,” Prime Minister Modi said, referring to the United Progressive Alliance government. . He said anti-corruption laws had been strengthened and the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act had enabled the government to seize illegal properties worth Rs 20,000 crore. The CBI and the Law Enforcement Directorate have so far transferred assets worth Rs 15,000 crore of fugitive businessmen Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi to state-owned banks. At least nine states – Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana and West Bengal – have withdrawn their general consent for the CBI to investigate cases in their respective jurisdictions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/country-is-with-you-focus-on-your-work-says-pm-narendra-modi-to-cbi-3917867 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related