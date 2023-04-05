5 key takeaways from his impeachment and reaction : NPR





Former President Donald Trump arrives at an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida on Tuesday night after pleading not guilty in New York to 34 counts.

Former President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts. The charges stem from an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, which alleges Trump falsified business records to conceal harmful information from voters in the 2016 election.

Trump is the first former president to face criminal charges and he is already turning the charges into narrative material for his re-election bid.

Here’s a guide to what we know.

What was Trump accused of?

The indictment unsealed on Tuesday includes 34 counts of falsifying business records with “intent to commit another crime and aiding and concealing the commission thereof.” It’s a Class E felony, the lowest level of felony in New York State.

Each check was processed by the Trump Organization and disguised as a monthly payment for legal services under an agency contract, prosecutors say. “In truth, there was no warrant agreement,” read a statement of fact that accompanied the charges.

“Manhattan is home to the nation’s most important commercial market,” Bragg said in a news release about the charges. “We cannot allow New York businesses to manipulate their records to conceal criminal conduct.”

What do we know about the “catch and kill” system?

Bragg’s case hinges on the idea that Trump routinely used a “catch and kill” system to bury negative information.

Prosecutors cited three occasions in which they said Trump “orchestrated” such a scheme with executives from American Media Inc., the company that publishes the National Enquirer. All three took place after Trump announced his candidacy for president in June 2015.

The first case arose this fall, when AMI paid $30,000 to a former Trump Tower doorman who claimed to have a story about a child Trump allegedly fathered outside of his marriage.

Even though the magazine concluded the story was not true, executives agreed not to release the deal gatekeeper until after the election, prosecutors say, and the payment was ‘falsely characterised’ in the reports. AMI books and records.

The second case took place in June 2016 when Karen McDougal, a former Playboy castmate, alleged that she had an affair with Trump while he was married. Trump, his former lawyer Michael Cohen and AMI CEO David Pecker “had a series of discussions about who should pay [MacDougal] to obtain his silence,” prosecutors said.

In the end, AMI paid him $150,000 “on the understanding” from Cohen that Trump or his company would reimburse the publisher. (On the advice of AMI’s General Counsel, this refund never happened.)

The latest incident was the payment of $130,000 to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in October 2016, just before the election, to suppress her allegations of an affair at a celebrity golf tournament in 2006.

Trump denied all three stories about the cases.

What will prosecutors have to prove?

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks during a press conference outside Manhattan Federal Court on Tuesday. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images .

Toggle legend Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Under New York State law, falsifying a business document is only a crime if it was done with intent to conceal or commit another crime.

At a press conference after Trump appeared in court on Tuesday afternoon, Bragg clarified what prosecutors consider to be two other possible crimes in the Trump case.

The first is New York state election law, “which makes it a crime to conspire to promote a candidacy by unlawful means,” Bragg said. In this case, it “could include” misrepresentation, such as misreporting payments to Cohen to tax authorities.

The second is federal election law, which limits the amount that can be given to candidates in federal elections.

The indictment does not specify these other crimes. Bragg said he believes New York state law does not require prosecutors to do so.

How does Trump react?

Trump, who was impeached twice as president and still won more votes than any losing US presidential candidate, tried to turn his day in court into a narrative victory with his supporters.

He left the courthouse in a motorcade that major cable news networks followed with helicopter footage. His 2024 election campaign began offering a t-shirt with a fake photo ID for a $47 donation.

And to cap off a full day of media attention, Trump took the stage at Mar-a-Lago before an audience of his supporters to attack accusations of political persecution.

“I never thought something like this would happen in America,” Trump said to kick off his speech. “The only crime I have committed is fearlessly defending our nation against those who seek to destroy it.”

In remarks that lasted only about 25 minutes, Trump dismissed other inquiries he faced, said DA Bragg had “no business” and attacked Judge Juan Merchan and his family as people. “hating Trump”.

Though it was on high alert throughout the day, Manhattan saw only small gatherings of Trump supporters near the courthouse, with reporters vastly outnumbering protesters.

But Trump supporters are clearly showing their support for him in other ways. His campaign had raised $10 million from news of the indictment, according to adviser Jason Miller.

Across the GOP, Trump allies and critics have embraced similar messages, with even Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, accusing Bragg of pushing “a political agenda.”

And to gauge how that message is landing, a Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday found that two-thirds of all respondents think the charges in New York aren’t that serious. Six in 10 say the survey is politically motivated.

What happens next?

It might take some time before the trial actually begins.

Merchan has set the next court date for December 4. The prosecution is pushing for opening arguments to begin in January 2024, but Trump’s defense has asked for a few more months, possibly spring 2024. That’s right in the middle of the primary season. , which could complicate the re-election bid for the former president.

The defense could try to file motions to delay the case, including moving the venue out of Manhattan, where voters overwhelmingly voted against Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

And then there are the timing complications that could arise if Trump is charged in any of the other three investigations he faces.

Legal experts expected the Manhattan DA case to be “potentially the weakest” of the investigations, reports NPR justice correspondent Carrie Johnson.

In Fulton County, Georgia, prosecutors are examining Trump’s role in pressuring local officials to wrongfully nullify the 2020 election results.

And just before Tuesday’s hearing in New York, a federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., allowed the Justice Department to continue its investigation into Trump. The court ruled special counsel Jack Smith can question Trump’s top aides about his actions on Jan. 6 and the handling of classified documents, Johnson reports.

Washington Bureau, NPR National Bureau, Ximena Bustillo and Rachel Treisman contributed reporting.

This report originally appeared in our live blog. Review how the news unfolded.

