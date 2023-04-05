Rotary President Joko Widodo asks New Menpora to promote Tarkam





Dito, who replaced Amali, became Indonesia’s youngest advanced cabinet minister for the 2019-2024 term.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has asked the new Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora) Ario Bimo Nandito Ariotedjo to further promote inter-village leagues (tarkam). Jokowi enthroned Ario Bimo today at the presidential palace. The one familiarly called Dito replaces Zainudin Amali who resigned after being elected vice-president of the PSSI during an extraordinary congress (KLB) in mid-February. Dito, who is only 32, is Indonesia’s youngest advanced cabinet minister for the 2019-2024 term. Previously, the status of the youngest minister in this cabinet was held by the Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology, Nadiem Makarim. In his statement to reporters, Dito said, Jokowi revealed that football at education and school level is still on. Not only that, the Tarkam League must also be promoted in order to improve domestic football. There are three points highlighted by the President, which are sure to continue what was started by the previous Menpora. All the programs [yang dilajutkan]such as the National Sports Grand Design (DBON) and also the National Youth Service Center, Dito said as quoted on Kemenpora’s official website. First, he wants the SEA Games and the Asian Games to prioritize sports that have medal potential. It is therefore necessary to be efficient, but also to obtain the best results in medals. Secondly, he wants the football leagues to organize massive sports matches at the level of education, schools and colleges, and also for the people. We were asked to promote the Inter-Village League. Meanwhile, the third message conveyed by Jowoki, Dito continued, was that he wanted the Indonesian sports industry ecosystem to progress and be more educated. After being appointed Menpora, Dito immediately took up his duties in Kemenpora. Dito held a friendly meeting with first and second level officials in Kemenpora. Who is the best number 9 in the world? Karim Benzema

Erling Haaland

Harry Kane

Robert Lewandowski

Kylian Mbappe

Victor Osimhen 174024 Vote Thank you for voting. The results will be announced shortly. Who is the best number 9 in the world? 26% Karim Benzema

31% Erling Haaland

5% Harry Kane

14% Robert Lewandowski

14% Kylian Mbappe

11% Victor Osimhen 174024 Vote editors Choice

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.goal.com/id/berita/presiden-ri-joko-widodo-minta-menpora-baru-galakkan-tarkam/blta0a9cbb43f3e290d The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related