



SEA AIR SPACE 2023 The United States has strong indications that Chinese leader Xi Jinping could lose control of the gray area “harassment” tactics his military and paramilitary forces are using against neighboring countries and the United States, said warned a senior intelligence officer today. We have strong indications that Xi Jinping and I am an intelligence guy Xi Jinping is unaware of everything his security forces are doing, said Rear Admiral Mike Studeman, commander of the Office of Naval Intelligence , to an audience here at the Sea Air Space exhibit. We believe this is a function of the cumbersomeness of China’s governance model. There are dangers of dictatorships. Studeman highlighted a variety of harassment tactics China used against fishermen in Vietnam and the Philippines, such as ramming other vessels or spraying them with high-powered water cannons. The Chinese military also frequently tries to harass US Navy warships as they transit through the South China Sea. The Pentagon calls these transgressions “grey area” actions because they fall below the standards of what would constitute acts of war. Studeman also referred to incidents where Chinese pilots got dangerously close American and Australian military aircraft. In one incident, Studeman said, a Chinese pilot ejected chaff in the form of scrap metal from his aircraft normally used to distract air-to-air guided missiles as it flew past an Australian P-8, driving the engines of the plane to ingest the material. The Admiral said today the Australian crew were lucky to have landed safely. RELATED: Australia protests China over ‘dangerous’ flight by J-16; China warns Australians The severity and frequency of incidents like these do not always reach Xi Jinping or other Chinese Communist Party elites, Studeman said. There are dangers in the operation of totalitarian states, he said. The truth does not always flow very quickly in dictatorships, and if it is bad news, sometimes it gets distorted on the way to [the top]. We see some of that happening. As the head of one of the US government’s intelligence agencies, Studeman, a career intelligence officer and longtime China watcher, has previously spoken of the threat he sees from the country the US has marked as his stimulation threat. In February, he told attendees of the West 2023 Expo that the American public is aware of China’s capabilities. I will be very honest with you. It’s very disturbing how the United States fails to connect the dots on our number one challenge, he said at the time. It is disturbing how uninformed and naive the average American is about China. I sum it up, if I can sum it up, in Chinese blindness. We are facing a crisis of knowledge and a problem of Chinese blindness. Related: Admiral of Naval Intelligence: America’s Nave public has blindness problem in China The comments came just days after the nation’s attention was captured by what the Pentagon dubbed a Chinese spy balloon that flew over a wide swath of US territory before being shot down once it reached the ‘Atlantic Ocean. The Chinese government claimed the balloon was purely for research purposes and that its intrusion into US airspace was an accident. The Pentagon vehemently disputed that account and said the balloon, which was later recovered by US Navy and Coast Guard units, was an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance asset. Recommended

