Turkish fury over 6-year-old bride could change country’s future

It was a game, the child’s father and his friend told him. They would visit a photographer. She would wear a beautiful white dress.

But at the end of the photo shoot, the little girl was married. It wasn’t a game at all.

Her father’s friend, Kadir Istekli, 29, was her new husband. And she was only 6 years old.

Now 24, the girl – known only by her initials, HKG – is pursuing a criminal case against Istekli and her father, Yusef Ziya Gumusel, who arranged the marriage. The case has created a major outcry in their native Turkey, where Gumusel is a leading figure in the Islamist movement Ismailaga Brotherhood, considered by many to be a cult. With over 100,000 membersthe Brotherhood – based in the Fatih district of Istanbul – is also said have ties to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling AKP party.

Opposition party politicians have condemned the marriage and sexual abuse of HKG and other girls from this religious sect and others as prosecutors call for a 27-year sentence to be imposed on each of HKG’s parents and Istekli, with an additional 40-year sentence for Istekli for sexual assault. Meanwhile, the Ismailaga community is call that the journalists who broke the story last December be arrested. Sentencing in the case is scheduled for May 22 – a week after Turkey’s May 14 presidential elections, which many see as the most important in the 100-year history of the Republic.

HKG’s story is particularly horrifying: the reporters who first reported it discovered evidence that she had been sexually abused start of marriageand she said it wasn’t until she was 18 that she got accomplished that it was not normal for 6-year-old girls to be married – a discovery she claims she only made when she consulted it on her phone.

Moreover, his father warned repeatedly against disobedience to her husband and when she first tried to escape, he found her, beat her and sent his return to Istekli. In November 2020, however, HKG finally fled her marriage and filed suit against her husband and both parents.

But while her case was particularly shocking, child marriage is not uncommon in Turkey, which has one of the highest rates of child marriage in Europe. Approximately a third of all Turkish women marry before the age of 18. And sects such as the Ismailaga Brotherhood, a very conservative Sunni Sufi group, are arguably a big contributor to the trend. Indeed, many Turks maintain that Ismailaga’s strong influence on Turkey’s ruling party was behind the country’s 2021 campaign withdrawal of the Istanbul Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence.

This influence and the alleged links between Erdogan and the AKP and Ismailaga and other Islamist groups may well have consequences for the next elections. Already, opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who leads Erdogan in the polls, has accused justice officials and the family and social services minister of negligence and complicity, noting that it took two years to arrest Istekli and Gumusel after HKG filed a complaint.

“Who have you been hiding behind for two years?” Kilicdaroglu required, speaking to reporters at a protest in support of HKG. “Are the people you take pictures with pressuring you to cover up this incident? Ismailaga members are frequently photographed with AKP party members and Erdogan himself writing the official obituary of the founder of the Brotherhood, Sheikh Mahmut Ustaosmanoglu (aka Mahmut Effendi) when he died last June at the age of 93. The two had often been photographed together.

Yet for many young girls, things only get worse. In February, the Turkish religious body, the Diyanet, decreed that those who adopt orphan children of earthquake victims can marry them freely. According to the fatwa, “the relationship between the adopter and the adopted child does not create an obstacle to marriage”. Under Islam, the Diyanet said, adopted children cannot inherit from their adoptive parents; marriage could be a way around the problem.

The edict follows a 2018 statement that in order to avoid sexual relations or pregnancies outside marriage, girls from the age of nine could be married in religious ceremonies. The minimum legal age of marriage for girls in Turkey is supposed to be 16, and only with parental permission.

Taken together, and especially with the withdrawal of the charter from Istanbul, these events threaten to further damage Erdogan’s re-election bid at a time when he is already struggling in the polls. A weak economy, record inflation, lingering worries about the influx of Syrian and North African refugees, and the horrors of the recent earthquake in eastern Turkey – combined with its government’s mishandling of the consequences – have already taken a heavy toll on its popularity. And in recent personal conversations, many non-religious women who had remained loyal to Erdogan for economic reasons, expressed doubts, citing concerns about women’s rights and freedoms and increasingly apparent ties to the AKP. with radical groups like Ismailaga.

True, in the face of public outrage, the Diyanet finally retracted its statement on the marriage of earthquake orphans. Nevertheless, the edict left no doubt about the direction the country would take if Erdogan won the May elections – and it indicates once again, as such things so often do, that a vote to preserve the rights of women is a vote to preserve democracy itself.

Terrorism Investigation Project (IPT) Senior Fellow Abigail R. Esman is a freelance writer based in New York and the Netherlands. His latest book, Rage: narcissism, patriarchy and the culture of terrorismwas published by Potomac Books in October 2020. Follow her on @abigailesman. A version of this article originally appeared on IPT.

