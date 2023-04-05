Takeaways from the indictment against Donald Trump





CN—

In an initial indictment against former President Donald Trump, Manhattan prosecutors charge Trump with falsifying business records in an effort to cover up unlawful conduct related to his 2016 presidential campaign.

The criminal charges stem from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Braggs’ investigation into silent payments, made during the 2016 campaign, to women who claimed to have had extramarital affairs with Trump, which he denies.

Trump repeatedly and fraudulently falsified New York business records to cover up criminal conduct that concealed harmful information from voters during the 2016 presidential election, unsealed charging documents show Tuesday.

Each criminal charge Trump faces relates to a specific entry in the Trump Organization’s business records.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges on Tuesday.

Here is a breakdown of the charges and evidence presented against Trump in the indictment and court documents:

A major question was whether and how Bragg would charge Trump with a crime, as the tampering with business records Trump is accused of 34 times is a misdemeanor unless prosecutors can prove the records were forged with intent to commit or conceal another crime.

The new statement of facts only hints at the approach taken by Bragg, but the prosecutor laid out his legal theory more clearly at a press conference after the arraignment.

Bragg said business records were tampered with in 2017 in an attempt to cover up criminal behavior related to the 2016 campaign. He referenced a New York state law that makes it a crime to conspire to promote a candidacy by illegal means.

Bragg is not accusing Trump of a violation of election law or conspiracy related to this alleged campaign-related conduct. The indictment states for all 34 counts that Trump intended to defraud and intended to commit another crime and to aid in and conceal the commission of this one.

‘These are felony crimes…no matter who you are’: Manhattan DA on Trump’s indictment

The statement of facts explains that Trump allegedly orchestrated an illegal scheme with others to influence the 2016 presidential election and that other participants in the scheme admitted to unlawful conduct in connection with the scheme.

Specifically, the statement of facts refers to former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s guilty plea in the federal campaign finance case that was prosecuted in 2018 and to the confessions of AMI, the publisher of the National Inquirer, in the non-prosecution agreement it reached in the federal investigation. .

The Statement of Facts cautions in a footnote that it does not contain all the facts relevant to the impugned conduct.

In outlining the alleged campaign influence scheme, the charging documents detail how the plan to silence the women accusing Trump of extramarital affairs allegedly came into being.

According to the charging documents, the editor and CEO of the National Enquirer approached then-Trump attorney shortly after the Access Hollywood tape went public in October 2016, and told Cohen that adult film actress Stormy Daniels claimed she had an affair with Trump.

Billing documents indicate Cohen negotiated a silent payment with Daniels to secure [Daniels] to silence and prevent the disclosure of harmful information in the final weeks before the presidential election.

Trump allegedly hid reimbursement payments from Cohen by marking monthly checks for legal services, according to the statement of facts, in a deal the two made in the Oval Office.

Trump personally signed checks reimbursing Cohen, prosecutors say, including for the $130,000 he paid Daniels in exchange for him signing on a nondisclosure agreement. The plan called for repayments to be made to Cohen that would total $420,000, with an additional $180,000 to cover his income tax exposure, and then a bonus of $60,000 on top, according to the documents. billing.

Trump also reportedly agreed to pay Cohen $35,000 a month for a year.

In early February 2017, the defendant and Attorney A met in the Oval Office of the White House and confirmed this repayment agreement, the statement of facts states.

Many of these specific facts have been public for years. Cohen publicly revealed one of the $35,000 checks during his congressional testimony in 2019 in an effort to corroborate his story that Trump played a role in coordinating and orchestrating the payment to Daniels.

Prosecutors say checks were cut monthly, some of which came directly from Trump’s bank account to Cohen. They allege these were disguised as attorney payments when they were not.

Each check was processed by the Trump Organization, and each check was disguised as payment for legal services rendered in a given month of 2017 under a warrant, prosecutors wrote in the statement of facts. accompanying the indictment.

The payment records, kept and maintained by the Trump Organization, were fake New York business records. In truth, there was no retainer and Attorney A was not paid for legal services rendered in 2017, he adds, referring to Cohen.

The way the payments were falsely recorded in company records, prosecutors say, is the backbone of the crime Trump is now charged with.

According to the legal theory championed by Bragg, what makes falsified business records a crime is an underlying federal campaign finance crime that Trump is accused of trying to cover up. The district attorney also claims that state election law was violated with the scheme.

The statement of facts points to documents filed in court as part of the federal silent payments investigation to claim that participants in the alleged illegal scheme, including Cohen, admitted that the payments to the two women were illegal.

In late 2018, American Media, Inc. also reached a non-suit agreement with the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York regarding the payment of Karen McDougal, another woman who allegedly had an affair with Trump, which he denies for his story on Trump. , says the statement of facts.

Detailing the AMIs’ role in the alleged scheme may also help prosecutors convince a jury at trial that the payment schemes were intended to protect Trump’s electoral chances, contradicting how the payments were reportedly recorded in business records.

AMI told authorities it never intended to publish McDougal’s story and made payment to McDougal not to publish damaging allegations about Trump ahead of the presidential election. of 2016 and thus influence this election, according to the statement of facts.

The statement of facts also cites Cohen’s federal guilty plea that Cohen worked under Trump’s direction to arrange payment for the two women, McDougal and Daniels, to stop stories that could be harmful to Trump.

The documents also include the allegation that Trump asked Cohen to delay payments to Daniels until after the election because after that time it doesn’t matter if his story comes out and they might be able to avoid making the payments altogether. Prosecutors may seek to use this alleged instruction to justify felony charges by arguing that the purpose of the payments was to covertly influence the presidential campaign, in violation of election law.

This story has been updated with additional details.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/04/politics/takeaways-donald-trump-indictment/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related