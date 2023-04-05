Prime Minister Modi hails work under Amrit Sarovar mission; says he breathes new energy into Amrit Kaal’s resolutions





Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File | Photo credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 5 hailed the achievement of around 40,000 water bodies having been developed under the Amrit Sarovar mission over the past 11 months, saying the speed at which work is being carried out in this direction breathes new energy into our resolutions of Amrit Kaal’. About 40,000 water bodies have been developed under the Mission in the past 11 months, reaching about 80 percent of the program target, according to the Ministry of Rural Development. In a tweet, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the Amrit Sarovar Mission is making progress towards achieving its goal. “Over 40,000 Amrit Sarovars have been dedicated to the nation. The goal is to build 50,000 Amrit Sarovars by August 15, 2023,” he said. Responding to Mr Shekhawat’s tweet, Mr Modi said on Twitter: “Much congratulations! The speed with which the ‘Amrit Sarovars’ are being built across the country breathes new energy into our resolutions of ‘ Amrit Kaal‘.” Budget 2023 | Nirmala Sitharaman lists 7 priorities Amrit Kaalwhich roughly translates to the Golden Era, refers to the 25-year period from 75 years to 100 years of India’s independence. The mission launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 24 last year aims to develop and rejuvenate 75 water bodies in every district of the country under “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”. The total number of Amrit Sarovars to be developed under the program is around 50,000, which was expected to be completed by August 15 this year. Responding to a tweet about a Gujarat tourism promotional video, Mr Modi said: “A nice thread on Kutch. once again and propelled the neighborhood to new heights. Today, Kutch is an excellent tourist destination. Hailing the development of Ladakh by getting a GI label for its woodcarving, Modi said it will make Ladakh’s cultural traditions even more popular and benefit artisans. Prime Minister Modi also responded to Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu who said the Golden Jubilee Border Illumination Program is in line with the Prime Minister’s vision that border villages are not the last but the first to be transformed. “Mago village in my Mukto assembly constituency is witnessing a new dawn. No less than 50 standalone mini and micro hydel projects will be developed near the international border with an estimated cost of 200 crore, ensuring a 24/7 power supply to villagers and border guards,” Mr. Khandu said. Labeling Mr Khandu’s tweet, Mr Modi said, “A welcome development in border areas, which will empower those living in border villages.” Prime Minister Modi also responded to Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri’s tweet on the city’s gas distribution network which has made huge strides in providing convenient and affordable fuel. “From just 66 districts in 2014, the CGD network covers 630 districts in 2023; growing the number of national connections in PNG from just 25.40 lakh in 2014 to a whopping 103.93 lakh now,” Mr. Puri said. Reacting to this, Mr Modi said these were good numbers and he appreciates everyone who has worked hard over the years to make this coverage happen. In another tweet, Mr. Modi said that AIIMS Mangalagiri crossing 10 lakh outpatient consultations is a good achievement by the institution. teleconsultations,” said the Prime Minister. Prime Minister Modi also responded to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s tweet on Madhavpur Mela. “Great cultural synergy between Gujarat and the North East thanks to Madhavpur Mela,” Mr Modi said.

