The Met has missed its target of new police recruits under Boris Johnson’s flagship manifesto, the pledge to put 20,000 more officers on the streets, I understand.

The police force had until March 31 to meet quotas for new officers set by the Home Office as part of former prime ministers’ 2019 pledge to restore numbers lost in a decade of austerity cuts.

The policy to recruit 20,000 more officers in England and Wales has been endorsed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who have consistently pledged the forces are on track to implement is implementing what is called the police strengthening program.

The government said it would not confirm the final figures and whether it had reached its overall target by April 26, as the figures are national statistics in accordance with the statistics code of practice.

However I understands that the nation’s largest force, the Metropolitan Police Service, fell short of its goal of hiring 4,557 new officers.

When the latest set of statistics came out in late December, the Met was short by more than 1,300 officers, meaning it needed to recruit nearly 450 people a month between January and March.

The number of officers recruited by the Met on average over the past two years has been around 250 per month.

The government is likely to have hit the target when figures are released later this month, a Whitehall source said.

However, it is possible that the result will be presented as a success by suggesting that some agents are still progressing in the recruitment process and have not officially started their duties.

The Home Office said it remains confident it will have delivered on the manifesto’s commitment.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised to tackle rising crime by bringing in 20,000 new police officers by March 2023 (Picture: Peter Nicholls/PA)

A senior Metropolitan Police officer said I : It has been difficult to meet recruitment targets and we believe this is due to several things.

First of all, there have been a lot of negative stories about the Met lately, so it’s no surprise that people have a negative view of a career with us.

Second, the targets the government set for us were simply unrealistic. During this time, they were understaffed when it came to officers or non-police personnel. It is fair to say that the recruitment process did not work.

The Met has not denied that it has not met its target and a spokesperson said: The Met has reached its largest officer strength in its history over 34,000 and recruitment remains a priority for We.

We will continue to work on the goal of the Met Police Strengthening Program whilst focusing on the quality of our new recruits to ensure we bring the right people to the Met, in line with our mission of more trust, less crime, high standards.

Last year, the government told police forces it would withhold part of their funding if individual targets were not met and only be paid in full to those who achieved 100% of their target recruitment.

I analysis of the potential shortfall in December suggested the police force could lose up to 14 million.

It remains to be seen whether the government will apply this sanction or give the forces some leeway if they are close to their target.

A source familiar with the recruitment process said I the police force really, really rushed people with some recruits who offered March 30 start dates despite not having a final interview.

Some forces really struggled, another law enforcement source said.

There are smaller forces, especially in the south, all vying for the same people.

But the goals haven’t been a walk in the park for anyone.

Nearly 2,000 officers have resigned and been recruited as part of the government’s manifesto which pledged to increase the size of the force (Picture: Getty Images)

In January, it emerged the Met had recruited officers without having had a face-to-face interview.

An employee of an emergency services recruitment agency also claimed that forces including Kent Police had invited applicants, who had previously been rejected, for a second chance.

In a scathing report released last November, Her Majesty’s Inspection said the police force’s vetting procedures were not up to scratch and poor standards contributed to Wayne Couzens, the serving officer who raped and murdered Sarah Everard, be allowed to stay under the radar.

The government has since told the police force that all officers will have to be re-screened, but it insists the large number recruited in its latest campaign are rigorously vetted before joining.

Police Federation bosses report that police morale is at an all-time low due to low salaries and constant public criticism.

At the end of last year, I revealed how at least 1,800 officers recruited under the police reinforcement program have already quit.

It is not clear whether the high number of resignations described by the police force as an attrition rate is factored into the government’s goal of adding 20,000 new officers.

A Home Office spokesperson said: We are awaiting final data; however, we remain confident that we will have delivered on the government manifesto commitment to recruit an additional 20,000 officers by the end of March 2023.

Thousands more police are already on the ground to make our streets safer, and when this program is completed there will be more police in England and Wales than ever before.