Donald Trump’s day in court





Donald Trump has had many titles in his 76 years: CEO, reality TV host, casino mogul, beauty pageant owner and President of the United States, among others.

When he silently entered a Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday afternoon, staring straight ahead with pursed lips, it was with a title that neither Trump nor any former president in American history has. eu: criminal defendant.

Despite being flanked by more than two dozen court officers and Secret Service agents, Trump otherwise looked like one of the countless thousands of defendants who sat in room 1530 of the court building. Manhattan Criminal Court, eight decades old.

A clerk read the charges – 34 counts of falsifying business documents – while a court reporter, who has himself transcribed thousands of cases, documented every word.

Judge Juan Merchan asked for the defendant’s plea.

“Not guilty,” Trump said.

A court sketch of former President Donald Trump during his arraignment in a New York courtroom on April 4, 2023. He pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of first-degree business document falsification . Jane Rosenberg

Throughout the nearly hour-long proceedings, Trump sat with his body facing forward, frequently turning his head to watch defense attorneys and prosecutors as they spoke.

Trump, wearing a dark blue suit and a red tie under his golden hair, spoke five more times, leaning into a microphone to say ‘yes’ and ‘yes’ as Merchan asked if he understood various rights granted to defendants.

Prosecutors said Trump falsified business records, ‘disguised monthly payments’ 34 times as part of a ‘conspiracy’ beginning in August 2015 to pay people with stories that Trump and others say could damage his presidential campaign.

They also asked Merchan to warn Trump against posting social media posts “threatening our city, our justice system, our courts, and our office.”

Prosecutor Christopher Conroy cited, among other things, a Truth Social article in which Trump appeared to be holding a baseball bat near the head of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Conroy said the posts included messages that “spoke directly to the grand jury” and “maligned witnesses.”

Defense attorney Todd Blanche said Trump “responded forcefully” and was “absolutely frustrated, upset” by witnesses publicly discussing the case and what Blanche described as “leaks.” from the prosecutor.

Merchan interrupted, saying that was inaccurate.

“They complain about the rhetoric and the loaded nature of the language that’s used,” in Trump’s posts, he said.

Merchan, who was also targeted in a message from Trump, said he was not inclined to issue a gag order in the matter. Merchan said he wanted to protect the First Amendment rights of the presidential candidate sitting in front of him.

Merchan asked defense attorneys to ask Trump to “refrain from making statements that could incite violence or civil unrest.”

“Please do not engage in any 9 words or behavior that undermine the rule of law,” Merchan said, noting that prosecutors should issue similar warnings to witnesses.

At the end of the hearing, Trump walked out as quickly as he came in, walking without a word past a bank of television cameras.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for December 4, and prosecutors have suggested a January 2024 trial date.

Blanche called the proposal “a bit aggressive.”

The charges relate to falsifying documents in connection with a payment made in 2016 days before Trump was elected president. Her former attorney, Michael Cohen, has previously admitted to arranging a $130,000 wire transfer to adult film star Stormy Daniels in return for her keeping quiet about an alleged affair.

Cohen served time in federal prison after pleading guilty in 2018 to tax evasion and campaign finance violations in connection with the payment.

Trump denied having a sexual relationship with Daniels and vehemently denied any wrongdoing in the matter. Trump, a Republican presidential candidate, has repeatedly accused Bragg, a Democrat, of pursuing the case out of political animosity.

The investigation began in 2018 under Bragg’s predecessor, Cyrus Vance Jr. It initially focused on the payment to Daniels before expanding into an in-depth investigation into Trump’s finances. Trump challenged the local district attorney’s ability to subpoena a president’s tax returns, leading to a landmark Supreme Court ruling allowing the returns to be released.

In a November 2020 interview with CBS News, then-District Attorney candidate Bragg described Cohen’s federal indictment, which describes Trump as an unindicted co-conspirator, as potentially “indictment-ready.” “. While stressing that he couldn’t “prejudge” any case until he saw the evidence, Bragg said it appeared to have been “up to the prosecutor’s discretion” not to indict Trump in the case. Cohen.

Bragg was elected in November 2021 and took office two months later. Soon after, the investigation seemed to stall when two of the lead prosecutors resigned. One of them, Mark Pomerantz, claimed in a resignation letter — and later in a book — that Bragg decided not to pursue another grand jury investigation into Trump’s real estate financial records. the case.

Bragg has maintained throughout that the investigation is open and active.

In August 2022, Bragg’s office secured a guilty plea from former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg in a tax evasion case stemming from the same investigation that led to Trump’s impeachment. Tuesday.

Three months later, Weisselberg was the prosecution’s star witness in the trial of two Trump Organization companies, which were found guilty on Dec. 6 of 17 counts related to tax evasion and other crimes. .

By then, investigators from Bragg’s office had returned to Daniels’ payment. In the months that followed, a flood of former Trump employees and White House staffers were questioned by a grand jury set to review the Daniels deal.

Trump was indicted on March 30.

Trump also faces legal hurdles in East Coast courtrooms. In Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis mulls whether to bring charges in an investigation into alleged efforts by Trump and more than a dozen of his allies to undermine the results of the state in the 2020 election, which he lost to President Biden. A special grand jury conducted a six-month investigation last year and delivered a report of its findings to Willis in January.

In Washington, DC, Special Counsel Jack Smith is overseeing two Justice Department investigations into alleged attempts to interfere with the legal transfer of power after the 2020 presidential election, and Trump’s handling of sensitive government documents found at his home in Mar-a-Lago, including whether he hindered and possibly obstructed efforts to recover them.

And just blocks from the Manhattan courthouse where Trump was arraigned is the office of the New York Attorney General, which in September sued Trump, three of his children and their business for $250 million, alleging more of a decade of widespread fraud and demanding a series of sanctions aimed at crushing the company.

Trump has denied wrongdoing in all cases.

