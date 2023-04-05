Politics
Emmanuel Macron visits China and seeks to convince Xi Jinping to embark on the path of peace in Ukraine
President Emmanuel Macron will land in China this Wednesday and will become the first French head of state to make an official visit to the Asian country after the Covid pandemic.
During his state visit, Macron will be accompanied by the President of the European Commission, Ursula Van der Leyen, in an attempt to present a united diplomatic front with the European Union, before the hard line of the United States.
The French president has one objective: to convince President Xi Jinping to embark on the path of peace in Ukraine, which could even include a visit to kyiv. The Chinese head of state has visited Vladimir Putin in Moscow but has not yet met with Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky, who has invited him to his country.
Macron last met President Xi at the G20 summit in Bali in November last year.
The French head of state, who claims to have better relations with his Chinese counterpart than with other world leaders, is once again embarking on another chimerical mission, as when he sought to convince Vladimir Putin of the need for peace in talks lasting up to 4 hours, at the start of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, at the beginning of last year.
Analysts believe Macron intends to play von der Leyen’s good cop and bad cop as they seek to bend Xi’s will on Ukraine and trade while taking a ‘robust’ approach to China’s aggressive new foreign policy. In front of them they have a Confucian, impenetrable.
Get away from the United States
Critics say the centrist French president is deluding himself if he thinks Xi will use his influence in Moscow to end the invasion of Ukraine. They warn him that Beijing has instead used the visit to pursue its own goals while trying to highlight the divisions between the United States and Europeand between EU Member States.
Some diplomats have also suggested that Macron has been weakened by protests in France over his decision to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.
His inner front is weakened and may be forced to call early legislative elections when the dispute does not subside in France. I will be in China when a major trade union demonstration is scheduled for Thursday in France.
European pressure
Macron is the latest European leader to visit China after Olaf Scholz, the German chancellor, in November, and Pedro Sánchez, the Spanish prime minister, last week. They all carry the same message: they are Europeans.
The EU is ready to show that it is ready to deal with China’s “disinformation” and “coercion”, apart from Washington’s campaign to “disengage” from Beijing.
The stakes are high, with 20% of EU imports coming from the Asian country, compared to 12% from the United States.
Thierry Breton, France’s internal market commissioner, said the EU had stopped being “naive” about China and had economic weapons to use against Beijing. He claimed that China would plunge into recession and social crisis if the bloc closed its doors to Chinese products.
A French official said Macron, who last visited China in 2019 before the Covid crisis, would spend “quality time” with Xi during the visit.
The president is undoubtedly one of the few heads of state in the world capable of holding talks with Xi Jinping that last six or seven hours, the official said.
special scene
In Guangzhou. Chinese President Xi Jinping will take Emmanuel Macron to dinner on Friday in this place chosen by him, the high point of this visit by the French president to China. The great southern port embodies the mercantile energy of a second world economy in full globalization. An energy that the Chinese leader wants to project this week against the American siege, which threatens the rebirth of the Asian giant.
This is how the Chinese leader will respond, in his own way, to the intimate evening offered by Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron to the Chinese presidential couple in a Mediterranean villa, on the heights of Beaulieu-sur-Mer, during their visit in 2019. Xi and his wife They love the French Riviera and asked to visit it.
Since then, the Covid and the war in Ukraine have strained the link. But the Chinese president is working for non-alignment between the EU and the United States vis-à-vis China.
Ukraine on the agenda
The Ukraine issue will be on the agenda after China presented a 12-point plan in February that dramatically changed Russia’s view of what Beijing called a crisis rather than a war.
Macron, who was criticized for refusing to end his phone conversations with President Putin until months after the conflict began, did not press China to denounce the Russian invasion, the French official said .
Instead, he will seek to find a space to carry out initiatives that have a useful effect for the benefit of the Ukrainian people, and then create a path to identify a solution to this war in the medium term. Macron will also tell Xi that it would be disastrous for China to supply weapons to Russia.
Marc Julienne, head of China research at its Center for Asian Studies, and Tatiana Kastouva-Jean, director of its Center on Russia, said: Attempts by various European leaders to travel to Beijing to seek a solution to the war in Ukraine is not only illusory, but helps fuel China’s goal of portraying itself as peaceful and constructive.
EU strategy
The non-alignment of Europe with the United States vis-à-vis China, in trade matters, is essential for the “global factory”, in difficulty since the Covid epidemic and the war in Ukraine.
The visit is an “opportunity to deepen the comprehensive partnership” between China and France, with a focus on relations with the EU, a foreign ministry spokesperson said.
He promises “an in-depth exchange of views on major international issues” at a time when Xi Jinping’s persistent support for “his old friend” Vladimir Putin is causing trouble in European capitals.
As the Ukrainian conflict tightens the transatlantic bond, Beijing urges Paris to resist US orbitto avoid a “disengagement” from the world, by getting involved in the last wall of globalization.
The healthy development of China-EU relations requires the EU to assert its strategic independence, Xi said when receiving Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on March 31 at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
He had called on Madrid to plead for an opening with Brussels, while Ursula von der Leyen, who will accompany Macron this week in China, hardens her tone vis-à-vis the Asian country.
thursday speech
The Chinese leader will hammer home this message on Thursday, under the golden Stalinists of the imposing building that borders Tiananmen Square in the Chinese capital, with his French guest, betting on the Gaullist fiber to avoid the closure of the European market, more essential partner than ever. . , at a time when the United States is increasing the sanctions against its technological flagships, including Tik Tok.
The communist regime recalls that Paris was the first major Western capital to recognize the People’s Republic, in 1964, in the midst of the Cold War, defying America.
They had to make promises to Macron. It could be a declaration of peace on Ukraine, or announcing an appeal to Volodimir Zelensky, giving the impression that the French president has convinced them, explained the specialists.
We must abandon the mentality of the Cold War, as well as the logic of blocks, as well as sanctions, reaffirms China, scalded by Western reprisals against its Russian partner, fearing to be overtaken by the turbulence.
Xi knows his turn awaits on the Ukrainian front, and that he will play a more active role in favor of a negotiated solution. To appease the Elysée without ever ceasing to go to the Kremlin, according to specialists.
Paris, correspondent
BC
|
Sources
2/ https://www.clarin.com/mundo/emmanuel-macron-viaja-china-busca-convencer-xi-jinping-inicie-camino-paz-ucrania_0_GGHddE4QBt.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Macron is counting on China to “bring Russia to its senses” DW 04/06/2023
- PM Modi accuses Congress and other parties of nepotism, dynasty, casteism and regionalism
- Ticketpro – Great Bollywood Musical
- American Cricket Society dominates Malteenoes
- Graph of the Türkiye and Syria earthquake (png) | | westerngazette.ca
- Imran warns government of reprisals if elections are delayed
- When is the US ADP employment report and how could it affect EUR/USD?
- Salman Khan explains why ‘Hindi films don’t work’: Galat picture banaoge toh… | Bollywood
- Softball: Macalester opens MIAC game with split in Augsburg
- Here is the deepest fish ever filmed | Smart news
- The people of England were divided by the influx of asylum seekers
- bne IntelliNews – In a letter from an Istanbul scholar describes the almost blind belief that Erdogan will lose the elections