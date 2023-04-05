Emmanuel Macron visits China and seeks to convince Xi Jinping to embark on the path of peace in Ukraine

President Emmanuel Macron will land in China this Wednesday and will become the first French head of state to make an official visit to the Asian country after the Covid pandemic.

During his state visit, Macron will be accompanied by the President of the European Commission, Ursula Van der Leyen, in an attempt to present a united diplomatic front with the European Union, before the hard line of the United States.

The French president has one objective: to convince President Xi Jinping to embark on the path of peace in Ukraine, which could even include a visit to kyiv. The Chinese head of state has visited Vladimir Putin in Moscow but has not yet met with Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky, who has invited him to his country.

Macron last met President Xi at the G20 summit in Bali in November last year.

The French head of state, who claims to have better relations with his Chinese counterpart than with other world leaders, is once again embarking on another chimerical mission, as when he sought to convince Vladimir Putin of the need for peace in talks lasting up to 4 hours, at the start of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, at the beginning of last year.

Analysts believe Macron intends to play von der Leyen's good cop and bad cop as they seek to bend Xi's will on Ukraine and trade while taking a 'robust' approach to China's aggressive new foreign policy. In front of them they have a Confucian, impenetrable.







Emmanuel Macron and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, during the G20 summit in November 2022, in Bali, Indonesia. Photo: AFP

Get away from the United States

Critics say the centrist French president is deluding himself if he thinks Xi will use his influence in Moscow to end the invasion of Ukraine. They warn him that Beijing has instead used the visit to pursue its own goals while trying to highlight the divisions between the United States and Europeand between EU Member States.

Some diplomats have also suggested that Macron has been weakened by protests in France over his decision to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.

His inner front is weakened and may be forced to call early legislative elections when the dispute does not subside in France. I will be in China when a major trade union demonstration is scheduled for Thursday in France.

European pressure

Macron is the latest European leader to visit China after Olaf Scholz, the German chancellor, in November, and Pedro Sánchez, the Spanish prime minister, last week. They all carry the same message: they are Europeans.

The EU is ready to show that it is ready to deal with China's "disinformation" and "coercion", apart from Washington's campaign to "disengage" from Beijing.







The head of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, was in China a few days ago, with President Xi Jinping. Photo: Reuters

The stakes are high, with 20% of EU imports coming from the Asian country, compared to 12% from the United States.

Thierry Breton, France’s internal market commissioner, said the EU had stopped being “naive” about China and had economic weapons to use against Beijing. He claimed that China would plunge into recession and social crisis if the bloc closed its doors to Chinese products.

A French official said Macron, who last visited China in 2019 before the Covid crisis, would spend “quality time” with Xi during the visit.

The president is undoubtedly one of the few heads of state in the world capable of holding talks with Xi Jinping that last six or seven hours, the official said.

special scene

In Guangzhou. Chinese President Xi Jinping will take Emmanuel Macron to dinner on Friday in this place chosen by him, the high point of this visit by the French president to China. The great southern port embodies the mercantile energy of a second world economy in full globalization. An energy that the Chinese leader wants to project this week against the American siege, which threatens the rebirth of the Asian giant.

This is how the Chinese leader will respond, in his own way, to the intimate evening offered by Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron to the Chinese presidential couple in a Mediterranean villa, on the heights of Beaulieu-sur-Mer, during their visit in 2019. Xi and his wife They love the French Riviera and asked to visit it.

Since then, the Covid and the war in Ukraine have strained the link. But the Chinese president is working for non-alignment between the EU and the United States vis-à-vis China.

Ukraine on the agenda

The Ukraine issue will be on the agenda after China presented a 12-point plan in February that dramatically changed Russia’s view of what Beijing called a crisis rather than a war.

Macron, who was criticized for refusing to end his phone conversations with President Putin until months after the conflict began, did not press China to denounce the Russian invasion, the French official said .







Emmanuel Macron received this Tuesday in Paris the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who will accompany him on his trip to China. Photo: BLOOMBERG

Instead, he will seek to find a space to carry out initiatives that have a useful effect for the benefit of the Ukrainian people, and then create a path to identify a solution to this war in the medium term. Macron will also tell Xi that it would be disastrous for China to supply weapons to Russia.

Marc Julienne, head of China research at its Center for Asian Studies, and Tatiana Kastouva-Jean, director of its Center on Russia, said: Attempts by various European leaders to travel to Beijing to seek a solution to the war in Ukraine is not only illusory, but helps fuel China’s goal of portraying itself as peaceful and constructive.

EU strategy

The non-alignment of Europe with the United States vis-à-vis China, in trade matters, is essential for the “global factory”, in difficulty since the Covid epidemic and the war in Ukraine.

The visit is an “opportunity to deepen the comprehensive partnership” between China and France, with a focus on relations with the EU, a foreign ministry spokesperson said.

He promises “an in-depth exchange of views on major international issues” at a time when Xi Jinping’s persistent support for “his old friend” Vladimir Putin is causing trouble in European capitals.

As the Ukrainian conflict tightens the transatlantic bond, Beijing urges Paris to resist US orbitto avoid a “disengagement” from the world, by getting involved in the last wall of globalization.

The healthy development of China-EU relations requires the EU to assert its strategic independence, Xi said when receiving Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on March 31 at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

He had called on Madrid to plead for an opening with Brussels, while Ursula von der Leyen, who will accompany Macron this week in China, hardens her tone vis-à-vis the Asian country.

thursday speech

The Chinese leader will hammer home this message on Thursday, under the golden Stalinists of the imposing building that borders Tiananmen Square in the Chinese capital, with his French guest, betting on the Gaullist fiber to avoid the closure of the European market, more essential partner than ever. . , at a time when the United States is increasing the sanctions against its technological flagships, including Tik Tok.

The communist regime recalls that Paris was the first major Western capital to recognize the People’s Republic, in 1964, in the midst of the Cold War, defying America.

They had to make promises to Macron. It could be a declaration of peace on Ukraine, or announcing an appeal to Volodimir Zelensky, giving the impression that the French president has convinced them, explained the specialists.

We must abandon the mentality of the Cold War, as well as the logic of blocks, as well as sanctions, reaffirms China, scalded by Western reprisals against its Russian partner, fearing to be overtaken by the turbulence.

Xi knows his turn awaits on the Ukrainian front, and that he will play a more active role in favor of a negotiated solution. To appease the Elysée without ever ceasing to go to the Kremlin, according to specialists.

Paris, correspondent

BC

