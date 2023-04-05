Speeches by President Murmu and PM Modi to be streamed via Alexa and Amazon Music





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Draupadi Murmu. To file. | Photo credit: ANI

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on April 5 reached an agreement with Amazon India in the field of media, entertainment and public awareness, under which the speeches of President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be streamed via Alexa and Amazon Music. . Speeches by the Honorable President and the Honorable Prime Minister, content related to key events of national importance and public service campaigns, and daily news bulletins will be delivered via Alexa and Amazon Music, according to a press release from the ministry. OTT content issues Speaking on the occasion, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur said that the partnership with Amazon India was unique in several ways and the letter of engagement covered various aspects of the creative industry. He added that Indian content has seen success in international forums recently, while Indian actors have gained great popularity among overseas audiences. The Minister expressed concern about the quality of content on OTT (over-the-top or streaming) platforms, saying they had a responsibility to ensure that their platforms do not spread vulgarity and camouflaged abuse in creative expression. These platforms must reflect the collective consciousness of the country, said Mr. Thakur. Create opportunities Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan says streaming services are acting as a leveller, allowing talented new actors and creators who have so far remained on the sidelines to connect with audiences around the world. I&B Secretary Apoorva Chandra also said that the partnership between the ministry and Amazon India will create opportunities for Indian talent nationally and internationally. The Letter of Commitment (LoE) provides for partnership between various organizations under the ministry and various verticals of Amazon India. On the Ministry side, this includes National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), Prasar Bharati, Publications Division, Film & Television Institute of India (FTII) and Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI). On the Amazon side, this involves APV, Alexa, Amazon Music, Amazon e-marketplace and IMDb. Promoting culture and talents The arrangement also includes the promotion of Indian heritage, through a dedicated catalog of Indian Culture Publications Division’s books on Amazon’s e-commerce website, and the promotion of Indian music on Amazon Music and Alexa, the ministry said. APV will sponsor scholarships, create internship programs and provide employment opportunities for FTII and SRFTI students. In partnership with the NFDC, it will undertake capacity building activities; organizing masterclasses by Indian and international film personalities at academic institutions for the media and entertainment industry; and launch initiatives to develop the talent of the winners of the 75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow program. Archival content Amazon will also work with NFDC to facilitate the availability of information on Indian artists on IMDb, a global database for the creative industry. Award-winning films from the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and those produced under India’s international co-production treaties will be released by APV, which will also explore opportunities to develop films and web series showcasing the achievements from India. APV and MiniTV would integrate the rich archive content owned by Prasar Bharati and NFDC… Amazon would continue to collaborate with NFDC to showcase content, technology exhibits, creator workshops and talent interactions at the prestigious International Indian Film Festival (IFFI) and regional film festivals, the ministry said.

