Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg saw the case against Trump as potentially ‘impeachment-ready’ years ago





In a November 2020 interview with CBS News, then-Democratic candidate for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said that among the “staggering” number of cases “swirling” around then-President Donald Trump, a case involving former Trump “fixer” Michael Cohen stood out.

“You know, we haven’t talked about Michael Cohen and the campaign finance part yet,” Bragg said during the interview, in which he stressed that he couldn’t “prejudge” any case as long as he wouldn’t have seen the evidence.

A former New York state assistant attorney general who previously faced Trump’s company in civil lawsuits, Bragg said he has been following media coverage of Cohen’s federal case.

Cohen pleaded guilty to federal tax evasion and campaign finance violations in 2018, in connection with a $130,000 “silent money” payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Cohen, who was previously Trump’s attorney, was sentenced to 3 years in prison. He has since said the former president ordered him to make the payment to prevent Daniels from speaking publicly about an alleged affair and covering up the payment – allegations Trump has strenuously denied.

The charging document in Cohen’s case describes him conspiring with a person called ‘Individual-1’, an alleged ‘co-conspirator’ who has not been named but who, according to the document, became president of the United States in 2017.

Bragg noted the “Individual-1” moniker in the 2020 interview.

“If the reporting on this was accurate and you know, I mean, the Southern District of New York had a charging instrument where apparently the president was Individual-1, right?” Bragg said, later adding, “a co-conspirator of someone who pleaded guilty and, you know, said the president was his co-conspirator.”

“And so, presumably, the evidence is there. And if it’s some kind of prosecutorial discretion, I mean, if they’ve already said that in an indictment. So I guess that it could be, you know, accurate and load ready,” Bragg said.

It’s a case, Bragg noted, that federal prosecutors chose not to pursue against Trump.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks during an interview in New York City, Dec. 15, 2022. Christopher Goodney/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Of the AD candidates, Bragg was perhaps the most tried and tested against Trump and his company. At the New York Attorney General’s office, he oversaw several aggressive legal battles with Trump entities, including a lawsuit against the Trump Foundation – which accused the president and his children of using the nonprofit as a “personal checkbook” — and another against the now — shut down Trump University, which claimed the school was using illegal business practices and making false claims to prospective students.

Bragg was elected as the Manhattan District Attorney in November 2021, inheriting the Trump investigation from the office of his predecessor, Cyrus Vance Jr. Finance — an investigation challenged all the way to the Supreme Court by then-President Trump.

Early in his tenure, the investigation was called into question when the two investigating prosecutors resigned. In a resignation letter first reported by The New York Times, former special assistant district attorney Mark Pomerantz wrote that Bragg had “made the decision not to proceed with the grand jury presentation and not to file a complaint at this time”.

“The investigation has been suspended indefinitely,” Pomerantz wrote.

But Bragg’s office insisted the investigation remains active.

In August 2022, his office secured a guilty plea from former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg in a tax evasion case stemming from the same investigation — making Weisselberg the prosecution’s star witness in Trump’s trial. two companies of the Trump Organization.

The two companies were found guilty on December 6 of 17 counts related to tax evasion and other crimes.

By then, investigators from Bragg’s office had returned to Daniels’ payment. In the months that followed, a flood of former Trump employees and White House staffers were questioned by a grand jury set to review the deal.

Among those was the prosecution’s apparent star witness Cohen, who met with prosecutors nearly a dozen times this year and testified before the grand jury for about five hours over two days in mid-March.

Cohen and his attorney, Lanny Davis, described prosecutors as “meticulous” and “professional,” while acknowledging that they believe he is the key witness against Trump.

Cohen described moving the money in October 2016 through a newly created limited liability company. Cohen and Daniels claimed she and Trump agreed to a nondisclosure agreement using the aliases David Dennison and Peggy Peterson.

The potential case was described by Pomerantz in his recent memoir. Pomerantz said prosecutors in the office believe Daniels’ payment was indicative of falsifying business records, an offense he says could potentially be charged as a felony under New York law if intended to cover up a second crime: in this case, an alleged illegal campaign contribution.

In recent days, Trump has repeatedly decried the case and criticized Bragg on his social media platform, calling it a politically motivated “witch hunt.” Trump has called for protests if indicted.

“There was no crime, period,” the Republican 2024 presidential candidate wrote on March 19. “Prosecutor’s misconduct and interference in an election”.

In late March, the grand jury investigating Daniels’ payment voted to indict Trump, making him the first former president in US history to face criminal charges. Trump turned himself in to authorities on April 4 for his arraignment in state court to face the charges: 34 counts of first-degree business document falsification. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Graham Kates is an investigative reporter covering criminal justice, privacy issues and information security for CBS News Digital.

