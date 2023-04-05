Speaking on the Asset Forfeiture Bill, President Jokowi: We are pushing for it to be completed by the DPR





SUKABUMIUPDATE.com – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi said that the asset forfeiture bill was a government initiative. Therefore, the President encouraged the DPR to pass the bill immediately. Reporting from tempo.co, currently the discussion of the bill has been stalled in the DPR RI for three years since it was proposed by the government. “The Asset Forfeiture Bill is indeed a government initiative and we continue to push for it to be completed soon by the DPR. And the process is already underway,” Jokowi told Johar Baru, in central Jakarta, Wednesday (5/4/2023). Also read: Stories of comedian Parto invited to hunt in Sukabumi, see his enthusiasm According to Jokowi, with the existence of the asset forfeiture law, it will be easier for law enforcement officials to take action against corruption crimes. Because, Jokowi said, the rules regarding asset forfeiture are clear and already have a legal framework. Earlier, the Chairman of the DPR Law Commission of the Republic of Indonesia, Bambang Wuryanto, said his party was unable to pass the asset forfeiture bill. The exception, said the PDIP politician, is the authorization of the general president of a political party which has a representative in the RPD RI. This was conveyed by Bambang when Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud Md asked him about the asset forfeiture bill. Also Read: 5 Main Actors Who Hosted the Soap, The Seekers of God “Mr. Mahfud asked us, please implement the asset forfeiture bill. It’s easy for the Republic here, sir, in Senayan. The lobby is not here, sir. It’s easy for the Republic here, sir, in Senayan. The lobby is not here, sir. are here according to their respective bosses,” the man said. who is also known as Bambang Pacul said during a meeting with the National Committee for the Prevention and Eradication of BC on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Urgent confirmation of the asset forfeiture bill

