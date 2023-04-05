Trikiye concerned about rising anti-Muslim hatred in Europe





President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated Trkiye’s concerns about rising anti-Muslim hatred in the West, as he urged countries to take action against hate crimes. Speaking at an iftar, a dinner marking the breaking of the daily fast, with ambassadors in the capital Ankara, Erdogan said the European Union continues to be Trkiye’s strategic partner, but Ankara is concerned about the rise of anti-Muslim sentiment and the lack of concrete action by the competent authorities. “Attacks on the Quran are a hate crime. Acts of burning the Quran cannot be permitted within the framework of freedom of expression,” the president said, adding that such shameful acts not only anger 2 billion Muslims, but also make them angry and it’s time to stop them. Earlier on Tuesday, a Swedish court overturned a police decision to ban two Quran-burning protests, despite worldwide condemnation of the earlier incidents. The burning of Islam’s holy book outside the Trkiye embassy in Stockholm in January angered the Muslim world, sparking weeks of protests and calls for a boycott of Swedish products and delaying Sweden’s bid to join NATO. Sweden’s Supreme Administrative Court overturned a police decision to ban two subsequent Koran-burning protests in February, saying the security risks were not sufficient to limit the right to protest. “The police authority did not have enough support for its decisions,” Judge Eva-Lotta Hedin said in a statement. Swedish police had refused to allow Koran burnings outside the Turkish and Iraqi embassies in Stockholm in February, saying the January protest had made Sweden “a priority target for attacks”. Trkiye was particularly offended that the police allowed the protest. Ankara blocked Sweden’s NATO bid because Stockholm failed to suppress the PKK terrorist group and its members in the country. The order that confines the destiny of humanity to the word of five countries “is not sustainable”, the Turkish president said on Tuesday, calling for an “inclusive and encompassing” reform of the UN Security Council. “The current order, which traps the fate of humanity between the lips of 5 countries, is not sustainable. It is urgent that the UNSC be reformed with an inclusive and all-encompassing understanding,” Erdogan said. He said Trkiye was now “reaping the rewards” of its entrepreneurial and humanitarian foreign policy, with several countries rushing to provide aid to Trikiye after the February 6 earthquakes in the south of the country. Regarding Russia’s war against Ukraine, Erdoan expressed his faith in the possibility “of maintaining a just peace that will allow both sides to achieve an honorable exit, and that will take our region out of the maelstrom into which it has been dragged “. Trkiye is aware of the “puns, diplomatic and military trickery” of terror groups, Erdogan said, and claimed his country is following them closely. “Just as we do not consent to our country being surrounded by a terrorist corridor, we certainly will not allow further attempts,” he added. — Follow us on twitter @AzerNewsAz

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.azernews.az/region/208335.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related