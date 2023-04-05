The humiliation of Donald Trump





He quietly entered the courtroom and took his place at the defense table. He looked oddly small sitting there, flanked by avocados, his shoulders slumped, his hands on his knees, his 6-foot-3 body appearing to bend in on itself. When he spoke Not Guilty, it was raspy, almost a whisper. Pundits and journalists had spent weeks trying to imagine what that moment would be like. How would a former president, especially one who prided himself on showmanship, behave during his arrest? Would it be enough? Of challenge? Rightly indignant?

No one had predicted that he would look so humiliated.

Of course, becoming the first ex-president in American history to be charged with a crime isn’t exactly a coveted resume line. But Donald Trump’s indictment yesterday also marked a low point in another way: For a man who has long harbored a particular form of class anxiety rooted in his native New York, Trump’s arraignment in Manhattan represented the ultimate reward.

The island of Manhattan plays an important role in Donald Trump’s creation myth. In speeches and interviews over the years, Trump has repeatedly recalled looking across the East River as a young man, aspiring to expand the family real estate business and compete with the biggest promoters in the city. For a child born in Queenseven who grew up in a wealthy family, Manhattan seemed like the center of the universe.

I started out in a small office with my dad in Brooklyn and Queens, Trump said in the 2015 speech launching his campaign. And my dad said Donald, don’t go to Manhattan. This is the big league. We don’t know anything about it. Don’t. I said, I have to go to Manhattan. I have to build these big buildings. I have to do this, dad. I have to do it.

In the version of the story that Trump likes to tell, he crossed the river, conquered the island and cemented his victory by erecting an eponymous skyscraper in the middle of the city. Her childhood dream has come true.

But Trump was never really accepted by Manhattan’s old-fashioned aristocracy. To the city’s elite, he was just another wannabe nouveau riche with bad manners and a nasty penchant for self-promotion. They recognized the type of kid from out of the borough who had made it and made sure he knew he wasn’t one of them. With each guest list that omitted his name, with each VIP invitation that didn’t show up, Trump’s resentment burned hotter and his desire for revenge deepened.

Today, the old hierarchies that defined Trump’s New York youth have largely disappeared, replaced by new ones. (Brooklyn, the middle-class backwater where Trump’s father kept his office, is now home to enough pretentious whites that even the most arrogant Manhattanites have to recognize the borough.) Trump, meanwhile, is not even more a New Yorker, having changed his voter registration to Florida in 2019 and retired to the more hospitable confines of Mar-a-Lago after leaving the White House.

But Trump never forgot the island that rejected him. And this week he was forced to return to it not in triumph, but in disgrace. Hundreds of reporters descended on Lower Manhattan to chronicle every indignity: the courthouse door closing softly behind him because no one bothered to hold it open, the judge sternly ordering him to restrain his rhetoric on social media about the case. At one point, shortly after Trump entered the courtroom, someone in the overflow room, where reporters and others were watching a closed-circuit feed, began whistling Hail to the Chief, causing stifled laughter.

In the past, Trump has managed to use his humiliations to his advantage. That’s a big part of why he excels at playing a populist on the campaign trail. When Trump spoke out against the corrupt ruling class in 2016, he wasn’t just channeling the anger of his supporters; he was expressing something he felt viscerally. Yes, his personal grievances with the elites, the ego-scathing rebuffs, may have been petty, but the anger was real. And for many of his followers, that was enough.

Now he tries again to pull off this trick. In the weeks leading up to his indictment, Trump sought to portray Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Braggs’ investigation as an act of political persecution aimed not only at him, but the entire MAGA movement. WE MUST SAVE AMERICA! he shouted on Truth Social last month. PROTEST, PROTEST, PROTEST!

A small contingent of pro-Trump protesters gathered in a park across from the courthouse yesterday, separated by a police barricade from a larger group of counter-protesters. But MAGA’s relatively low-key presence, compared to the throngs of onlookers relishing the moment, only underscored how far the former president has come from the city he was once synonymous with. The stage was heavier for performance artists and con artists than for outraged true believers. A woman wearing a QAnon t-shirt strutted and twirled past reporters as she spoke about Satan and the financial system, periodically punctuating her comments with Bada bing! A Trump supporter burned sage to ward off evil spirits, prompting a passerby to ask: Is anyone making soup? The Naked Cowboy made an appearance.

A handful of New York-based Trump supporters tried to convince me that it was still his city. Dion Cinia MAGA-merch salesman who drew attention for his giant TRUMP OR DEATH flag and his liberal deployment of pole-based innuendo told me he lives in Brooklyn. Trump Country! he stated.

I asked Cini if ​​he really believed that New York could still be considered Trump country. Cini responded by launching into an enthusiastic (and exaggerated) recitation of the part of the city that had been built by the Trumps. Sheepshead Bay was built by Trump. The 50,000 houses, Cini said, saying he himself lived in a house built by Trump. How many towers were built by Trump? The Javits Center! I mean, you call it the Wollman Rink, the Central Park carousel. And they call him a Nazi. I mean, did Hitler ever build a carousel?

After Cini walked away, another Trump supporter named Scott Schultz approached me. Schultz said he also lives in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Sheepshead Bay, but he disagrees that this is Trump country. He can’t even put a Trump sign in front of his house because he knows it will be defaced immediately, Schultz said. He fantasized about a day when New Yorkers could celebrate Trump simply as a product of their city.

Most of the others [places], when someone becomes president, they are proud of it, Schultz told me. There was no pride. They want to erase it. They rejected it.

Trump did not linger in the city after his impeachment. There was no impromptu press conference on the courthouse steps or scathing speeches to his supporters outside. Instead, his motorcade took him to LaGuardia Airport for a flight back to Florida. He had been in New York barely 24 hours. For now, at least, he seems determined to fight his battle against Manhattan’s foes from afar. Writing on Truth Social yesterday, Trump offered to move his trial to Staten Island.

