Politics breaking news: Police evidence tent erected outside Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon’s home – as Humza Yousaf speaks of ‘difficult day’ | Political news

The government has now confirmed plans to house migrants on a houseboat in Dorset, which it says is ‘significantly cheaper than hotels’. The ship, called Bibby Stockholm, will accommodate 500 migrants while their asylum applications are processed. The government insists that only “single adult males” will be accommodated on the ship. It will be moored at Portland Harbor and will be operational for “at least 18 months”, according to the Interior Department. However, Home Secretary Suella Braverman could face a legal challenge from fellow Tory MP Richard Drax, whose South Dorset constituency will host the ‘floatel’, we reported yesterday. The 93-meter-long ship is actually a large block of apartments on a floating platform, and it has been reported that it could cost around 20,000 a day. The Home Office says it currently spends a total of 6 million per day on hotel accommodation for asylum seekers. No date has been set for the transfer of the migrants to the Bibby Stockholm, the Interior Ministry only indicating that they will be transferred on board “in the coming months”. Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick said in a statement that the use of hotels must end and added: “We will not elevate the interests of illegal migrants above the British people for whom we are elected. “We need to use alternative accommodation options, as our European neighbors do – including the use of barges and ferries to save UK taxpayers money and prevent the UK from becoming a magnet for asylum seekers in Europe.” He insisted that the accommodation “will meet our legal obligations and we will work closely with the local community to address their concerns, including through financial support”. Portland Port General Manager Bill Reeves said he and his team are “eager to play our part in the national effort to house some of the thousands of people in need of housing. He called on the community to “approach this with an open mind and help us show other regions how successful this type of initiative can be, both for the migrants and for the local community.” However, Steve Valdez-Symonds of Amnesty International UK condemned the plans as “ministerial cruelty” and called the announcement “political theatre”. Political Correspondent Amanda Akass explains more about “floatels” here:

