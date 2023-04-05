Ghulam Nabi Azad at NDTV





Ghulam Nabi Azad recalled fond memories of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who aspires to a Congress-free India, today received praise and respect from unexpected quarters. Former Congressman Ghulam Nabi Azad, who formed his own Democratic Progressive Azad Party, told NDTV today that he has received little generosity from Congress for his years of dedicated service. Prime Minister Modi, on the other hand, was more generous with him, he said, and predicted that Congress “won’t come to power for decades.” “I did not attend any of his (Prime Minister Modi’s) dinners, which was unbecoming of me, but he ignored it. In seven years as leader of the opposition, I have spoken 70 years of rhetoric against them. But he ignored it and behaved like a statesman… There are times in life when you have to behave like a statesman,” he said. added. He also recalled fond memories of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a former prime minister and one of the BJP’s greatest leaders. Vajpayee, Mr Azad said, “remembered the positive and there is a statesman”, recalling an anecdote when he congratulated Sanjay Gandhi on his last speech. “When he (Sanjay Gandhi) was supposed to speak in the budget speech, he spoke for 15 minutes and everything against Vajpayee. But Vajpayee said I was not going to say a single word against Sanjay Gandhi. He (Vajpayee) said to Mrs Gandhi, ‘You are Prime Minister because of Sanjay Gandhi and your colleagues. Sanjay Gandhi got his power, that’s why she is the leader. So I’m not going to say anything against him,” Mr. Azad. Congress hit back at Mr. Azad. “Ghulam Nabi Azad and Jyotiraditya Scindia have been HUGE beneficiaries of the Congress system and its leadership. With each passing day, they give powerful evidence that this generosity towards them was undeserved. They reveal their true character which they hid for so long,” read a tweet from Jairam Ramesh, the party’s communications officer. Mr. Azad, one of the leaders of the G-23 – the group of 23 inside Congress critics – had resigned in great bitterness last year. In his five-page letter of resignation to Sonia Gandhi, he lambasted Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of “childish behavior”, “blatant immaturity” and allowing a “coterie of inexperienced sycophants” to rule the party. Today he told NDTV that the G-25 are being treated as ‘Modi-ites’ by Rahul Gandhi. When meeting with Sonia Gandhi after the letter was sent, “Rahul Gandhi said that these 25 people wrote a letter written by Modi,” he alleged. Asked about allegations that his party is the “BJP’s B team”, Azad evaded the question. “There are two major political parties (in Jammu and Kashmir) – one is the National Conference and the other is the People’s Democratic Party. I don’t have an alliance with anyone,” he said. declared.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/pm-modi-was-more-generous-to-me-than-congress-ghulam-nabi-azad-to-ndtv-3923113 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related