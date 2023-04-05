US high school students wrote enthusiastic letters to Xi Jinping, Chinese state media reports





(Daily Caller) Students at an Illinois high school were directed by their teacher to write gushing letters to the Chinese dictator, Chinese state media reported Wednesday. In 2019, students studying Chinese language at Niles North High School were invited by their instructor,Limin Whereto write Lunar New Year letters to General Secretary Xi Jinping,accordingForstate-runWorld times. We believe you are a good person and beautiful too, read the letter to Xi, who is responsible for carrying out the ongoing genocide against the Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in China, the State Departmentdetermined in 2021. I had no idea before that they were writing the letter to the president, but I had no idea we would have this wonderful outcome as a result of writing this letter, Niles North High School PrincipalJames Edwardssaid in an interviewreported by GlobalTimes. I am very proud of our students for writing the letter. Several months later, Xi reportedly responded to Niles North students, praising their writing and encouraging them to continue studying Chinese, according to Global Times. My job is to serve the people, Xi wrote in his response, according to Chinese state media. It’s very tiring, but also very rewarding. Xi also reportedly encouraged students to promote friendship between Chinese and American peoples and invited students to visit China. Following Xi’s letter and pressure from Niles North Chinese teacher Limin Doves, the Illinois high school has since reportedly established a sister school relationship with Fuzhou No. 1 High School in the Chinese province. of Fujian, according to Global Times. Dove reportedly said she hoped her students’ friendship with Chinese students would sow the seeds for their future role as cultural and linguistic bridges, according to Global Times. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has previously come under scrutiny for its efforts to influence American students studying Chinese through its Confucius Institute program, which the State Departmentdesignated as a foreign mission used for propaganda purposes in 2020. Following the 2020 State Departments designation, the CCP reportedly changed tack and has since begun encouraging American schools to form sister-school relationships with their Chinese counterparts,accordingto a 2022 report by the National Association of Scholars. In 2020, 4th graders at Cascade Elementary School in Orem, Utah, were also reportedly tasked with writing gushing Lunar New Year wishes to Xi,accordingto a recent Associated Press report. Cascade Elementary School students who wrote to Xi reportedly addressed the communist dictator as Grandpa Xi in their letters, AP reported. And, as with Niles North High School, Xi also reportedly took the time to respond to 4th graders at Cascade Elementarys, AP found, encouraging high school students to become young ambassadors of China-US friendship. Niles North High School, Dove and Edwards did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundations request for comment.

