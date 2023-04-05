President Jokowi delivers faster on his promise to invite Zulhas Blusukan to the market

A A A

JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo and Commerce Minister Zulkifli Hasan blusukan at Pasar Johar Baru, Central Jakarta, Wednesday (5/4/2023). Jokowi kept his promise to invite Zulkifli Hasan to go to the market. This promise was kept even faster than the prediction of Zulhas, the nickname of the Minister of Commerce.

They were seen alone in an official car with RI 1 plates. According to the plan, the two also investigated food prices and supplies at the Rawamangun market, east Jakarta. This blusukan set is as per Jokowi’s statement at PAN House, PAN DPP Office, Jalan Warung Buncit Raya, Pancoran, South Jakarta, Sunday (2/4/2023).

During the friendly meeting at the PAN House with the general presidents of the supporting political parties, Jokowi expressed his promise to invite Zulhas to blusukan together. Jokowi first responded to Zulhas’ speech which hinted at the eligibility of Gerindra party general chairman Prabowo Subianto. Zulhas suspected that Prabowo’s eligibility had increased because he was accompanying Jokowi on a work visit.

Jokowi then threw a joke at Zulhas. Jokowi suspects that Zulhas wants to be invited to visit like Prabowo.

On this occasion, the Head of State declared that he would invite Zulhas to step down next month. However, it turned out that Jokowi kept his promise earlier. Inevitably, this condition shows the closeness of the president to the Minister of Commerce. The Trade Minister’s familiarity with President Jokowi has also been proven time and time again.

During a visit to Johar Baru Market in Central Jakarta and Rawamangun Market in East Jakarta, Jokowi said his visit to the market was to check the prices of commodities ahead of Eid Al -Fitr 1444 Hijriah.

(rat)