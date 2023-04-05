Trump’s fake mug shots circulate after New York impeachment





Fake mug shots of former President Donald Trump have been circulating online after he was impeached in New York. There is no evidence that Trump took a photo ID.

Former President Donald Trump has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records and was arraigned in a New York court on April 4. Trump pleaded not guilty to each charge.

As part of the impeachment process, Trump had to formally surrender, which required him to do things like submit his fingerprints and appear before a judge.

After he appeared in court, photos claiming to show his photo ID went viral online.

On a level of 1-10, how happy are you that Trump was ARRESTED? pic.twitter.com/QhTBdCq4uD

— Nathalie Jacoby (@nathaliejacoby1) April 4, 2023

In an email to newsletter subscribers, the Trump campaign also included a photo showing a photo of a mug with the subject line: NEW ARTICLE: Photo of mug. The email contains a t-shirt with a photo for sale, with proceeds going directly to the Trump campaign.

THE QUESTION

Do these photos show Donald Trump’s New York impeachment photo ID?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, these photos do not show Donald Trump’s New York impeachment photo ID. These mug shot photos are fake.

WHAT WE FOUND

The photos that have gone viral online are not real. Law enforcement officials told The Associated Press that Trump was not photographed at all. Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, also told reporters on Tuesday, April 4, the same day he was arraigned, that Trump did not have his photo ID taken.

According to an article on the DePaul University website, the purpose of photo ID is to allow law enforcement to have a photographic record of all arrestees and to allow identification of victims and investigators.

The New York Times reported that Trump is unlikely to have his photograph taken because Trump’s photographs are so widely available.

VERIFY has reached out to Tacopinas for comment, but did not hear back at press time.

Additionally, New York State law does not require police or courts to release mug shots of individuals involved in criminal prosecutions.

A New York State law passed in 2019 states that disclosing the arrest by law enforcement or the reservation of photographs of an individual is an unwarranted invasion of privacy, unless the disclosure of the photographs will only serve a specific law enforcement purpose.

This means that if a photo ID of Trump existed, it probably wouldn’t be made public.

An apparent passport photo of Trump that has gone viral on Twitter was actually created using artificial intelligence technologies. VERIFY could not confirm which program was used, but searching Midjourney, VERIFY found several examples of fake images created to falsely show Trump being arrested or on trial. Midjourney is a free artificial intelligence tool that allows the user to create realistic images.

Other similar artificially generated images have recently spread across social media and Midjourney related to Trump’s indictment, as VERIFY previously reported.

There are subtle clues that confirm that the AI ​​ID photo image was created digitally. For example:

The background behind Trump does not match what other New York mugshots typically look like, note the unfinished background and nail holes in the viral image. Mug shots are usually taken at a police station and Trump never went to a police station on April 4, he went straight to the courthouse. In the AI-generated image, Trump is wearing a black t-shirt. In photos taken of Trump outside Manhattan Criminal Court by The Associated Press, Trump is wearing a blue suit jacket over a white shirt and red tie.

The image that the Trump campaign used on the T-shirts is also not real. The photo used in this design has been used extensively for other Trump products. This Amazon poster for sale features the same photo also claiming to show a photo ID and includes a sign dated January 20, 2021.

This photo was taken from this portrait of then-President Trump on his last day in office.

Follow us Want something VERIFIED?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.verifythis.com/article/news/verify/donald-trump/donald-trump-fake-mugshots-ai-arraignment-manhattan-criminal-court/536-2c4cbadb-d844-4af3-9467-8ade53ceebe2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related