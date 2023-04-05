Imran Khan: The government is even ready to violate the Pakistani constitution | Imran Khan News





EXCLUSIVE

In an exclusive interview with Al Jazeera, the former prime minister and opposition leader attacks the government for delaying crucial polls.

Lahore, Pakistan Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has alleged that the Pakistani government may even violate the constitution to prevent national elections in the country, scheduled for later this year.

The government is petrified to lose the election because all the opinion polls show it is going to be decimated. They are just afraid of elections and they are even ready to violate the constitution, Khan told Al Jazeera in an exclusive interview at his residence in Lahore on Monday.

A day later, Khan, 72, received a major political boost after the Supreme Court ordered the government to hold snap polls in Pakistan’s crucial Punjab province on May 14.

The Supreme Courts order came after nearly a year of high-profile political drama that began with Khan losing a confidence vote in parliament and being forced out of power.

Shortly after his impeachment in April last year, Khan and his Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party launched a nationwide campaign demanding an immediate general election, which the government has repeatedly rejected.

Tonight, after the Isha prayers, we will celebrate Youm-i-Tashakur in more than 75 cities in the 4 provinces. SC supported the Constitution and ended the doctrine of necessity, which is used in the absence of the rule of law. It is also a big step forward towards Haqeeqi Azadi.

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 5, 2023

To put more pressure on the government, Khan orchestrated in January the dissolution of two provincial assemblies that his party controlled in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Khan’s bet was clear: since Pakistan traditionally holds national and provincial elections together, dissolving assemblies in both provinces would force the government to call snap polls.

But that didn’t happen, creating a constitutional crisis that even saw the Supreme Court intervene.

Pakistan’s constitution stipulates that elections must be held within 90 days of the dissolution of a legislative assembly. But the Election Commission of Pakistan, which originally announced the April 30 poll in Punjab, postponed it late last month to October, forcing the PTI to approach the Supreme Court.

When I decided to dissolve my two assemblies [in the states governed by PTI], we have the best lawyers in the country. We all looked at the constitution and each of them said that the moment you dissolve the assemblies, the elections must be held within 90 days. It’s unambiguous, Khan told Al Jazeera.

Al Jazeeras Abid Hussain speaks with Imran Khan at his residence in Lahore [Al Jazeera]

So if the government does not accept the verdict of the Supreme Court, it means that it is now violating the constitution. In this case, the Supreme Court could slap the contempt [charges] on them, he said.

And let me assure everyone that all the people of Pakistan will stand with the Supreme Court. I think it will not be the PTI.

On Wednesday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah denied that the government was running away from holding elections. However, he added that the elections were controversial and could be destructive for the country.

It is said that we are perhaps afraid of the elections. We have always contested the elections and [we] came to power by the power of the vote. We were never selected, he says.

But if the election is held in such a controversial way, it will lead to the destruction of this country and we are an obstacle in the way of this destruction, he said, without elaborating.

Asked if he thought there would be free and fair elections in the country given the belligerence between him and the government, Khan said: The electoral commission is totally controlled by the government, as [was] evident in the Supreme Court. The Election Commissioner had no constitutional right to extend the election.

Khan told Al Jazeera he was willing to talk to his government opponents only if the agenda held elections.

We have always said that one thing we are willing to talk about is elections. We are ready to talk about the modalities, the day, everything related to the election, of course. But then, what else can we talk about? I mean, right now the only problem in Pakistan is the elections.

