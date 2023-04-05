Donald Trump pictured outside a New York court as he pleads not guilty to 34 counts | American News





Donald Trump personally pleaded not guilty to 34 counts when appearing in a New York court, becoming the first former US president to face criminal charges.

The allegations relate to the falsification of business records “in order to conceal harmful information and illegal activities from American voters before and after the 2016 election,” according to prosecutors.

The 76-year-old Republican is accused of using a ‘catch and kill’ scheme to identify, buy and bury negative information about him and improve his electoral prospects.

Latest Updates: Charges Against Trump Unsealed; watch live coverage

The grand jury indictment, which has not been sealed, accuses Trump of leading three different cases of silent payments to cover up alleged affairs.

Prosecutors call the alleged payments a “conspiracy to undermine the integrity of the 2016 election.”

Trump is accused of orchestrating a $130,000 (£104,000) payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels 12 days before the 2016 presidential election, which he won.

It was allegedly done to stop Ms Daniels, real name Stephanie Clifford, from discussing a sexual relationship she allegedly had with Trump at a Lake Tahoe hotel in 2006.

He is also accused of being behind a $150,000 (£120,000) payment to ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal to stop her going public with an allegation that she had sex with him.

Image: (L-R) Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal

He denied having sex with either of the two women and denied any wrongdoing involving payments.

A third allegation relates to an alleged payment of $30,000 (£24,000) to a former doorman at Trump Tower who claimed to have a story about a child Trump had out of wedlock, prosecutors say.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said a total of 11 checks were issued for a “phony purpose” and nine of them were signed by Trump.

Mr Bragg said: ‘Each check was processed by the Trump Organization and illegally disguised as payment for legal services.’

Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, said the ex-president ordered him to arrange the payment of $130,000 to Ms Daniels.

And Trump has acknowledged reimbursing him for the payment, with the Trump Organization recording the reimbursement as a legal fee.

A felony is generally defined as a crime punishable by one year or more in prison.

Together, the charges carry a maximum sentence of 136 years in prison under New York law, but if Trump is found guilty at trial, the sentence would almost certainly be much less than that.

A conviction would not prevent Trump from running or winning the presidency in 2024.

Image: Michael Cohen said Trump asked him to arrange the payment of $130,000 to Ms Daniels. Photo: AP

Arrest at the courthouse

Trump had been formally arrested earlier after arriving at the Manhattan courthouse.

The frontrunner to be the Republicans’ pick for the White House in 2024 visited the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in the same building ahead of the landmark hearing.

Dressed in a dark blue suit and red tie, he was fingerprinted and processed.

A stone-faced Trump then walked silently into the courtroom for his impeachment where the formal charges were disclosed. He was not handcuffed during the procedure.

He sat with his hands clasped as he wrote his plea flanked by his lawyers. “Not guilty,” Trump said.

Image: Trump punched outside Trump Tower as he left for the courthouse. Photo: AP

Trump says there is ‘no case’

He called the indictment a “witch hunt” and claimed it was politically motivated because the lead investigator, Mr Bragg, is a Democrat.

Trump also said the probe was an attempt to weaken his bid to take over the White House next year.

After the arraignment, he wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social: “The hearing was shocking to many in that they had no ‘surprises’ and, therefore, no cases. Virtually all the legal experts said there was no case here. Nothing was done illegally!”

Todd Blanche, a lawyer for Trump, told reporters that “we’re going to fight hard.”

Television cameras weren’t allowed inside the courtroom, after a ruling by Judge Juan Merchan, but five stationary photographers had access to them before the audience began snapping photos of Trump and Trump. the scene.

Trump earlier pumped his fist as he left his nearby home in Trump Tower before being escorted to the courthouse in a motorcade by his Secret Service protection team.

He is then due to appear in court in December. The judge asked both parties to refrain from any comments that could lead to civil unrest.

