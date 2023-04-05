Lpez Obrador sends a message to Xi Jinping; seeks to control fentanyl trafficking





The President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorpublished a letter he sent to Chinese President Xi Jinping asking for his support in controlling and overseeing fentanyl shipments to Mexico. The letter was sent by Mexico’s chief executive on March 22 at the request of a group of Democratic and Republican US senators he met at the National Palace. Lpez Obrador read the letter sent to Xi Jinping yesterday morning to refute allegations made by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who accused our country of being the source of the fentanyl crisis in the United States and of identifying itself as a more than he approves of using his country’s armed forces to fight Mexican drug cartels. In his letter to the Chinese President, Lpez Obrador clarifies that he is addressing the government not to ask for support in the face of crude threats from a group of American lawmakers, but to ask it for humanitarian reasons to help us control fentanyl shipments that can be sent from China to our country. . WE RECOMMEND: Xi Jinping will be China’s president for the third time The petition states that, when monitoring these shipments, it would be invaluable to have information on who imports this substance, in what quantity, in which vessels, when it leaves Chinese ports, in which Mexican ports it arrives and the type of substance. If we had this information, López Obrador told Xi Jinping, we would have better control over the entry of this drug, which in Mexico is only authorized for medical purposes and whose legal imports are very few. . I must mention that this petition is also in the interest of American legislators, both Democrats and Republicans, who are respectful and sensible politicians and friends of Mexico, and who act out of sincere concern for the welfare of their citizens and the public health of Mexico, his country, detailed the president in his nearly three-page letter. EBRARD CORROBORATES HIS POSITIONS Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard has denied U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham that Mexico is a producer of fentanyl and is not complying properly to prevent its trafficking. Ebrard Casaubon says Graham is unfair in his claims because Mexico is not the cause of the problem; in addition to the fact that 86% of the population incarcerated for fentanyl trafficking is of American origin. It should be clear that Mexico had nothing to do with the origin of this problem, that is the first thing we should say to the senator; we are helping the United States, we are not creating the problem. resume

