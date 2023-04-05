Jokowi watches prices at Rawamangun market, traders: eggs drop IDR 2,000





Bisnis.comJAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reviewed the trading activities that took place at Rawamangun Market, Jakarta on Wednesday (5/4/2023) at 08:45 WIB. When he arrived he immediately checked the price of the eggs. Yudi, an egg trader who had interacted with the President of Surakarta, said the price of eggs is currently falling. “[Presiden] just ask me the price of the eggs. The price of eggs fell between Rp. 28,000 and Rp. 29,000. So it fell by around Rs. 2,000,” he said at the Rawamangun market on Tuesday. Even so, Yudi also hopes that food prices can remain stable so that trading activities at the Rawamangun market can return to normal. “Today the number of people who go to the market is much less, so [pembeli] fell between 40 and 50% before the pandemic. Now and before the pandemic until now, it’s only going down, so traders are still holding on, it’s still good,” he continued. Besides eggs, the head of state also checked the price of meat on the market. According to the butcher Andi, meat prices are currently normal. Andi admits he is grateful that meat sales at his stall have increased during the month of Ramadan. “Yes, not bad, there is an increase, yes, the usual term is 2 kg, 3 kg, thank goodness,” Andi said. He hopes that the price of meat can remain stable and not see a big increase, so that meat can be affordable for the public. “Let’s hope we don’t let the price of meat get too high, so that ordinary people can afford it, buy it already,” Andi concluded.

