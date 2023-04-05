Johnson & Johnson willing to pay $9 billion to settle talc claims: Report





LONDON: US pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson has offered to pay nearly $9 billion to resolve tens of thousands of lawsuits the company is facing in North America over allegations that its baby powder and other products talc base cause cancer, media reported. The healthcare giant said it still believed the claims were “specious” but hoped the new settlement offer would help it conclude its legal battle, the BBC reported. The figure marks a big boost from the $2 billion he previously offered. The new offer has strong support from those connected to the case, he said. The company faces more than 40,000 lawsuits from former customers who claim the use of its talc-based baby powder caused cancer, including some who claim the product contained carcinogenic asbestos . It halted US sales of its talc-based baby powder in 2020, citing “misinformation” that had undermined demand for the product, applied to prevent diaper rash and for other cosmetic uses, including dry shampoo. Last year, it announced plans to end sales globally. Prior to this decision, the company had sold the baby powder for nearly 130 years. She continues to sell a version of the product that contains cornstarch. The company has been trying to resolve lawsuits in bankruptcy court since 2021, after setting up a claims subsidiary. But its efforts ran into difficulties after an earlier bankruptcy court ruling found the subsidiary was not in financial difficulty and could not use the bankruptcy system to resolve the lawsuits. “The Company continues to believe that these claims are specious and lack scientific support,” said Erik Haas, global vice president of litigation for Johnson & Johnson. “Resolving this issue through the proposed reorganization plan is both fairer and more efficient, allows claimants to be compensated in a timely manner, and allows the company to remain focused on our commitment to having a profound and positive on the health of humanity.” Johnson & Johnson said it won the majority of talc lawsuits. But he was stuck with significant losses, including a decision in which 22 women received judgments worth more than $2 billion. The company said it has commitments from about 60,000 current claimants to support the new settlement terms.

