PM Modi to visit Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka on April 8-9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka on April 8-9.

He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for a series of projects in Telangana and Tamil Nadu, while in Karnataka he will launch an international big cat conservation initiative, his office said on Wednesday.

“Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth more than Rs 11,300 crore in Telangana,” the statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) reads.

On April 8, at around 11:45 a.m., the Prime Minister will reach Secunderabad Railway Station and depart the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express.

The Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express, connecting IT City, Hyderabad with Lord Venkateswara’s abode, Tirupati, is the second Vande Bharat train to depart Telangana within three months, according to the statement.

The train will cut travel time between the two cities by almost three and a half hours and will be particularly beneficial for pilgrim passengers, he added.

At around 12:15 p.m., Modi will attend a public function at Parade Ground in Hyderabad where he will lay the foundation stone of AIIMS Bibinagar.

It will also lay the foundation stone for five national highway projects. Modi will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Secunderabad railway station and bring other railway-related development projects to the nation.

The revamp of Secunderabad Railway Station which will be at a cost of Rs 720 crore is planned such that it will undergo a massive transformation with world-class amenities and an aesthetically designed iconic station building, according to the statement.

The revamped station would have a spacious two-tier roof plaza with all passenger amenities in one place, as well as multi-modal connectivity to ensure seamless transfer of passengers from rail to other modes, among others.

During the program, the Prime Minister will launch 13 new Multi-Modal Transport Services (MMTS) in the suburban section of the Hyderabad-Secunderabad twin city region, providing commuters with a fast, convenient and comfortable travel option.

It will also dedicate to the nation the doubling and electrification of the SecunderabadMahabubnagar project.

The project spanning a distance of over 85 km was completed at a cost of nearly Rs 1,410 crores. The project will provide seamless connectivity and help improve average train speeds.

In Tamil Nadu, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the new Integrated Terminal (Phase 1) at Chennai International Airport, developed at a cost of Rs 1,260 crore.

The addition of this new integrated terminal will increase the airport’s passenger service capacity from 23 million passengers per annum (MPPA) to 30 MPPA, according to the release.

The new terminal is a striking reflection of the local Tamil culture, incorporating traditional features such as Kolam, Saree, temples and other elements that enhance the natural environment, he said.

During a reception at MGR Central Station in Chennai, Prime Minister Modi will point out the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express. It will signal the express service between Tambaram and Sengottai.

Modi will also launch a DEMU service from Thiruthuraipoondi-Agasthiyampalli, which will benefit commuters from Coimbatore, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the 37 km gauge conversion section between Thiruthuraipoondi and Agasthiyampalli which was completed at a cost of Rs 294 crore, according to the statement.

This will benefit the edible and industrial salt movement of Agasthiyampalli in Nagapattinam district, he added.

Prime Minister Modi will join the celebrations commemorating the 125th anniversary of Sri Ramakrishna Math in Chennai.

Swami Ramakrishnananda had founded Sri Ramakrishna Math in Chennai in 1897. Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission are spiritual organizations engaged in various forms of humanitarian and social service activities.

During a public program at Alstrom cricket ground in Chennai, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of road projects worth around Rs 3,700 crore. The projects include the inauguration of a 7.3 km long elevated corridor in the city of Madurai and a 24.4 km long dual carriageway on the national road 785.

It will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of the National Road-744 road projects. The project worth over Rs 2,400 crore will boost interstate connectivity between Tamil Nadu and Kerala and ensure convenient travel for pilgrims visiting Meenakshi Temple in Madurai, Andal Temple in Srivilliputhur and Sabarimala in Kerala.

In the electoral city of Karnataka, the Prime Minister will visit the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in the morning and interact with frontline field staff and self-help groups involved in conservation activities.

He will also visit Theppakadu Elephant Camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and interact with mahouts and kavadis.

The Prime Minister will also interact with the field managers of tiger reserves that performed best in the recently concluded 5th round of the management effectiveness evaluation exercise.

Prime Minister Modi will also launch the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA).

In July 2019, the Prime Minister called for an alliance of world leaders to crush demand and stand firm against poaching and the illegal wildlife trade in Asia.

The IBCA will focus on the protection and conservation of the world’s seven major big cats – tiger, lion, leopard, snow leopard, puma, jaguar and cheetah – with the membership of range countries home to these species .

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the “Commemorating 50 Years of Project Tiger” programme.

During the program, it will publish the publications “Amrit kaal ka vision for tiger conservation”, the summary report of the 5th round of effective evaluation of the management of tiger reserves, declare the number of tigers and publish the report of summary of All India Tiger Estimation (5th cycle).

A commemorative coin marking 50 years of Project Tiger will also be released by the Prime Minister.