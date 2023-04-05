Trump indictment news today: Trump calls for defunding police over arrest as Fox News backfires on him over judge’s comments





Donald Trump repeats resentments in his first speech since his arrest

Donald Trump has called on Republicans in Congress to defund both the Justice Department and the FBI, less than 24 hours after a historic and unprecedented day for America when the former president was arrested and brought to justice in Manhattan Criminal Court for silent money payments, including to adult movie star Stormy Daniels.

He cut a sullen figure in the courtroom as he pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records. After the court appearance, he railed against Judge Juan Merchan, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg and their family members in a primetime speech at Mar-a-Lago.

In the televised address, he attacked the Trump-hating Justice Merchans family, including his 34-year-old daughter Loren Merchan, who he said worked for Kamala Harris, and now receives money from the Biden campaign. -Harris.

Critics have accused Mr Trump and his allies of trying to bully the judge, and the former president was even reprimanded on Fox News.

As Mr Trump took aim at those involved in his criminal case, Senator Lindsey Graham pleaded with Americans to send money to the former president to help fight the charges.

We have one last chance here to fix this, he told Fox News on Tuesday night.

HighlightsView Latest Update 1680722040Full Story: Pence to Testify Against Trump at Jan. 6 Inquest

Former Vice President Mike Pence will not appeal a court ruling requiring him to heed a subpoena to testify before the federal grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s actions leading up to the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC.

Oliver O’Connell5 April 2023 20:14

1680721660Marjorie Taylor Greenes bizarre new theory about Trump’s arrest

Democrats are so jealous, Ms. Greene tweeted from Palm Beach on Tuesday night. They don’t have Donald Trump. They would give anything to have it. But they don’t. They’re like a jealous girl who’s been tossed aside. They are blinded by hatred and jealousy and will do anything to stop it because they can’t have it. Psycho.

Oliver O’Connell5 April 2023 20:07

1680720862Pence will not appeal the decision ordering him to testify before the grand jury on January 6

Mike Pence will not appeal a court order requiring him to testify before the grand jury investigating the events surrounding the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and Donald Trump’s role in the events of that day.

Vice President Pence will not appeal the judges’ ruling and will comply with the subpoena as required by law, spokesman Devin OMalley said in a statement Wednesday.

Oliver O’Connell5 April 2023 19:54

1680720207Very bad look for Trump to go after the judges’ family, says Fox News Doocy

Fox News anchor Steve Doocy has chastised Donald Trump for attacking the New York family judge presiding over his criminal case.

It’s a very bad image to attack the family, Doocy said on Wednesday’s episode of Fox and Friends.

During his speech at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night following his impeachment on 34 felony charges related to silent payments ahead of the 2016 election, the former president spoke out against what he has said to be the judge who hates Trump and oversees his case and his Trump. – hate his wife and family.

Oliver O’Connell5 April 2023 19:43

1680719725Voice: Deranged and delusional, Trump rambled on for 26 minutes of twisted, hateful facts and it was boring, boring, boring

Donald Trump, who is never a man to shy away from the opportunity to get rid of things, has given Americans and the rest of the world a showcase of just how big he can be, and why they really shouldn’t. not want him back in the White House.

Oliver O’Connell5 April 2023 19:35

1680718945Massie approves of DeSantis

Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky has endorsed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for president in 2024. In a statement, he said:

America needs a leader who is decisive, respects the Constitution, understands politics, puts family first, and leads by inspiring. That’s why I endorse Ron DeSantis for president.

I have been honored to call Ron DeSantis a friend for over a decade. In the six years we served together in Congress, I have seen Ron fight for economic freedom, personal freedom, fiscal responsibility, and constitutionally bound government.

In his office in Congress and as Governor, Ron has always surrounded himself with able people who share his principles. Ron knows that putting America first means putting Americans first, not business, and he’s never backed down from a fight with the big names in pharma, agriculture, and tech.

If we make the right choices, America’s best days are ahead of us. Let’s choose a proven energetic leader who can get us there. Let’s choose Ron DeSantis as president.

Despite a rocky relationship with Donald Trump in which he was branded a third-rate grand stander, Mr Massie was eventually endorsed for election by the former president.

This probably won’t happen again.

Oliver O’Connell5 April 2023 19:22

1680718525

A woman whose role in Donald Trump’s catch-and-kill effort to suppress embarrassing allegations about his supposed extramarital affairs thrust her into the national spotlight has just broken her silence after former presidents were indicted.

Former Playboy model Karen McDougal was one of many women identified as the target of the scheme and coyly alluded to the indictment in an Instagram post.

John Bowden has the story.

Oliver O’Connell5 April 2023 19:15

1680717625Lincoln Project hit back at Fox News anchors’ description of Trump’s speech

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner is called out by conservative anti-Trump group The Lincoln Project for part of his description of former President Donald Trump’s speech at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night.

As Faulkner spoke of Mr Trump listing the cases against him, she closed her comments by saying: “He mentioned the things that Americans go through… That was interesting. It was short. He read the prompter and he left.”

In response, The Lincoln Project tweeted: We watched Trump’s speech. He didn’t talk about the things Americans go through, he talked about the things he goes through. Trump is not a victim. This indictment is not an indictment against all Americans, it is an indictment against a man who has committed multiple crimes.

Watch Faulkners’ comments below:

Oliver O’Connell5 April 2023 19:00

1680717025Voices: Trumps Big Arrest Party was bizarre almost as absurd as the Florida after-party

The circus dissipated and the clown returned home. Back at his Mar-a-Lago residence, Donald J Trump was taking his impeachment as well as expected. A few hours earlier, a judge had told him that he should not use his arrest to incite violence. He responded by making an angry speech at the judges’ wife and children.

Oliver O’Connell5 April 2023 18:50

1680716557Trump thanks incredibly nice courthouse staff

In a statement, former President Donald Trump thanked all staff and law enforcement officers at the Manhattan Courthouse for being so kind and representing New York so well.

The GREAT PATRIOTS inside and outside the courthouse on Tuesday were incredibly nice, in fact, they couldn’t have been nicer. The court attendants, police officers and others were all very professional and represented New York City so well. Thank you all!

Oliver O’Connell5 April 2023 18:42

