Ouch! Jokowi’s actions can make the inhabitants of this area miserable

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – After successfully banning the export of nickel ore in 2020, this time President Joko Widodo will resume the export ban on other raw minerals in June 2023. One of them is copper concentrate.

The ban on the export of mineral raw materials has in fact been regulated by the Mining and Coal Extraction Law No. 3 of 2020. Where mining companies have an obligation to process mining products in the country to increase state revenues.

Meanwhile, Indonesia itself is known to have two copper processing and refining plants (smelters). Both smelters are owned by PT Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara (AMNT) and PT Freeport Indonesia (PTFI).

However, it is expected that the two will not be able to complete the project before the time runs out. Indeed, the work of this foundry project was hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic which limited the movement of workers and equipment.

Meanwhile, if the government continues to enforce the concentrate export ban, the operational areas of these two companies will also be affected. For example, PT Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara (AMNT) is located in Sumbawa Island, Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia and PT Freeport Indonesia is located in Mimika Regency, Papua Province.

The acting executive director of the Indonesia Mining Association (IMA), Djoko Widajatno, believes that the government’s plan to stop exports of raw minerals will have quite a big impact on the regional economy. For example, like in Mimika Regency, until now 99% of Local Revenue (PAD) depended on PT Freeport Indonesia (PTFI).

“So to Mimika it’s his life because 99% of the PAD is given by PTFI. If he can’t afford it, close it, and Mimika Regency will become independent,” Djoko told CNBC Indonesia on Wednesday ( 5/4/2023).

Djoko is also optimistic that the Indonesian government will grant a relaxation of copper concentrate export permits for PT Freeport Indonesia. Even if the progress of the construction of the foundry until June 2023 is not completed. “The government also thinks holistically that if he (PTFI) has high capex then he is serious, he will surely be forgiven,” he said.

Energy and Mineral Resources Minister (ESDM) Arifin Tasrif previously revealed that PTFI has the potential to lose $8 billion in revenue or around Rp 120 trillion (assuming an exchange rate of Rp 15,000 per $ US) per year if exports of copper concentrate are stopped. The potential revenue loss assumes the copper price is $4.5 per pound.

“That’s pretty big (potential loss), just calculate that if the price is $4.5 per pound of copper, revenue can be up to $8 billion a year,” he said when asked. he was asked about the potential loss of revenue if exports of copper concentrates are banned from June 2023, reporters at the presidential palace complex, Jakarta, said on Monday (03/04/2023).

According to him, the extent of the potential loss of revenue is one of the things the government is considering regarding the planned policy of banning exports of raw minerals from June 2023, as mandated by Law No. 2020 concerning mining and coal extraction. (UU Minerba).

In addition, currently, the construction progress of Freeport copper processing and refining facility (smelter) in Gresik Java Integrated Industrial and Port Estate Special Economic Zone (JIIPE), East Java, has reaches 60% until the first quarter of 2023.

Arifin said Freeport has spent nearly US$2 billion to build the world’s largest single-line smelter with a processing capacity of 1.7 million copper concentrates per year.

“Indeed, the export license is dependent on the progress of the smelter construction. Based on reports from the first quarter of 2023, the smelter is now approximately 60% complete, so nearly $2 billion has been spent, so the progress is pretty good,” he said.

Additionally, the majority of shares in PT Freeport Indonesia are now controlled by Indonesia through MIND ID, which has risen to 51%. If exports are stopped and Freeport has the potential to lose revenue of this size, that means Indonesia will also be affected and lose revenue.

