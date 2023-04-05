Donald Trump wins $120,000 from Stormy Daniels in failed libel suitExBulletin





Stormy Daniels speaks to a journalist in Berlin shortly after her lawyer filed a defamation suit against Donald Trump on her behalf in October 2018. Ralf Hirschberger/DPA/AFP via Getty Images .

While Donald Trump was in New York on a date with legal danger, a Los Angeles judge quietly granted him a substantial legal victory.

The US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled in favor of the former president on Tuesday, ordering adult film star Stormy Daniels to pay $121,972 in legal fees for a failed defamation lawsuit.

The decision is not legally connected to the Manhattan District Attorney’s investigation that led to Trump being indicted on 34 counts on Tuesday. But it stems from the same event: Daniels claims she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and then was paid off by Trump’s legal team to avoid going public with the story ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Trump denies the case but has since admitted he reimbursed his then-attorney, Michael Cohen, for the silent money payments.

Daniels, real name Stephanie Cliffords, attempted to sue Trump for defamation in 2018, specifically targeting a tweet attacking her story of being threatened by a stranger in 2011 for remaining silent about her Trump story. Trump attacked the account as a “scammer, playing fake news media.”

Federal Judge S. James Otero dismissed the lawsuit, saying Trump’s tweet constituted “‘rhetorical hyperbole’ normally associated with politics and public speech” and is protected by the First Amendment.

Daniels tried to appeal the ruling in 2022, saying his then-attorney, Michael Avenatti, brought the defamation suit “without my permission and against my will.” But a judge ruled against her, leaving her on the hook for nearly $300,000 in legal fees from Trump.

Daniels then filed a motion to have the fee payment reversed. On Tuesday, the court partially rejected her latest request, which only increased the bill she must pay.

Daniels argued the fee request was “unreasonable and excessive,” saying the group of lawyers overloaded the call and performed duplicate work, and asked for the fee to be reduced, according to court documents.

She specifically asked the judge to cap the law firm’s rates at $500/hour for associates and $350/hour for associates, a request the appeals commissioner denied due to “inflation and of the increase in the experience of lawyers”.

The court denied a secondary request by Daniels to reimburse Trump $5,150 for response time to the most recent appeal, saying the request lacked extensive billing details for the law firm.

“Collectively, our firm was awarded over $600,000 in attorneys’ fees in its favor in the baseless litigation initiated by Stormy Daniels,” Trump attorney Harmeet Dhillion said in a tweet celebrating the court victory.

After the appeals court ruled against her last year, Daniels tweeted, “I’ll go to jail before I pay a dime.”

