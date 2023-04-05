Politics
Xi Plants Trees in Beijing, Urging More Reforestation Efforts for Green Development, Building a Beautiful China(cctv.com)
Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, talks to young students during a voluntary tree-planting activity in Beijing, capital of China, April 4, 2023.
BEIJING, April 4 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday participated in a voluntary tree-planting activity in Beijing and called for more reforestation efforts to write a new chapter in building a beautiful China.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while attending the tree-planting activity.
Xi and other leaders including Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Han Zheng planted trees with local people in a city park in the eastern district of Chaoyang during the spring rain.
This is the 11th year that Xi has taken part in the annual tree-planting activity as general secretary.
The leaders’ participation in the tree planting aims to mobilize people across the country to work for a beautiful China, Xi said.
While planting saplings of various types of trees, Xi asked young students around him about their studies, encouraging them to love hard work and grow into capable young people with a strong moral foundation, intellectual skills, physical vigour, aesthetic sensibility and professional skills.
China leads the world in the scale of artificial reforestation, and the planting area continues to expand, Xi said, adding that China and the Chinese people have made notable contributions to the greening of Earth and the fight against global climate change.
Hailing forests as capable of conserving water, creating economic profits, boosting grain production and serving as carbon sinks, Xi said reforestation will benefit future generations and should be pursued consistently.
Speaking about reforestation efforts in Beijing, Xi called for an appropriate proportion of different tree species in accordance with biological and ecological chains and advancing reforestation throughout the city.
Xi stressed that green development is the country’s main development strategy now and in the foreseeable future, and called national tree-planting campaigns an active practice to advance reforestation and build a beautiful China.
He asked all regions and departments to launch voluntary tree-planting campaigns according to local conditions and to create favorable conditions for the public to participate in these campaigns.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, plants a tree during a voluntary tree planting activity in Beijing, capital of China, April 4, 2023.
Li Qiang plants a tree during a voluntary tree planting activity in Chaoyang District in Beijing, capital of China, April 4, 2023.
Zhao Leji plants a tree during a voluntary tree planting activity in Chaoyang District in Beijing, capital of China, April 4, 2023.
Wang Huning plants a tree during a voluntary tree planting activity in Chaoyang District in Beijing, capital of China, April 4, 2023.
Cai Qi plants a tree during a voluntary tree planting activity in Chaoyang District in Beijing, capital of China, April 4, 2023.
Ding Xuexiang plants a tree during a voluntary tree planting activity in Chaoyang District in Beijing, capital of China, April 4, 2023.
Li Xi plants a tree during a voluntary tree planting activity in Chaoyang District in Beijing, capital of China, April 4, 2023.
Han Zheng plants a tree during a voluntary tree planting activity in Chaoyang District in Beijing, capital of China, April 4, 2023.
|
