Adjusting the bar of expectations regarding Greek-Turkish relations

The decrease in tensions with Turkey is the tangible reality of recent months that cannot be disputed. Violations of national airspace have been minimized and belligerent statements by Turkish officials have ceased. A climate of moderate optimism is rightly created for the development of Greek-Turkish relations. However, there are two very important questions that no one can answer with certainty today. How sincere is the charm offensive launched by the Turkish regime after the country’s devastating earthquake? What will happen if the opposition wins the next Turkish elections?

At least there are some common assumptions that help us set the bar for our expectations in the right place. Despite their ideological differences, the two Turkish electoral coalitions embrace the same perception of Greek-Turkish differences. Greece is treated like a small country that has to make concessions. On the other hand, one cannot ignore the role of leadership in a country that has a long tradition of centralized power and despotism. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan still has the personal capital to restore bilateral relations with Greece to a civilized level. On the contrary, the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), Kemal Kilicdaroglu, is expected to continue his policy of growing tension towards Greece. Due to his religious affiliation (Alevi), his lack of communication and his political dependence on conservative forces, the opposition candidate will be forced to regularly play the nationalist card, if he is elected.

In any case, Athens has every interest in seizing the opportunity offered to it to save time. It is a presumption of political maturity that Greek-Turkish relations will not be subject to political arguments before the May general elections in Greece. But as our country enters a long period of electoral campaign with an uncertain outcome, politicians must go beyond this and adopt a national strategy towards Turkey. The debate between political parties on Greek-Turkish relations is legitimate and necessary, but it must be based on three conditions.

First, Greece’s national position is that our only difference with Ankara is the delimitation of an exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and a continental shelf. Any addition of issues for negotiation only makes sense if Greek claims are included. However, even then, there are two issues that should be the unshakeable red line for the Greek side: the status of the islands and the right to self-defense. It is never possible for Greek sovereignty over islands and islets to be negotiated. Of course, Athens also cannot proceed with a complete or partial demilitarization of its territory simply because a country of 85 million citizens claims to be threatened.

Second, the implementation of the country’s armament program must continue unabated. Strengthening the armed forces is not a luxury, but an absolute necessity. Even if the Turkish military threat did not exist, our region is characterized by great geopolitical fluidity and instability. The war in Ukraine is forcing all European countries to dramatically increase their defense spending. It is the world in which we live and not in another ideal. Greece needs a powerful navy to protect its maritime borders, its EEZ, its continental shelf and its maritime communication routes in the eastern Mediterranean. It also needs a state-of-the-art air force that will act as the guarantor of security in the region.

Thirdly, Athens must, for moral, legal and national reasons, support the Republic of Cyprus permanently and without interruption. This commitment must transcend interpersonal relationships and individual opinions, because the national interest dictates it. Cypriot Hellenism deserves everyone’s respect and support. The effort to resolve the Cyprus issue is not a burden, but a condition for the consolidation of peace between Greece and Turkey. In the meantime, Nicosia has the right to exploit its energy deposits as it wishes.

Obviously, Greek-Turkish relations should not function as a zero-sum game, where what is good for Greece is bad for Turkey and vice versa. Maybe some Turkish actors realize that now. This new spring in Greek-Turkish relations should not, however, lead to setbacks in national positions, a reduction in defense spending and the virtual abandonment of Cyprus. If the price of normalizing relations with our neighbor is ultimately so high, then it is not worth paying. Our freedom and dignity are priceless.

Manos Karagiannis is a professor in the Department of Balkan, Slavic and Oriental Studies at the University of Macedonia and a lecturer in international security at Kings College London. His book (in Greek) Deterrence and Defense is published by Papadopoulos.