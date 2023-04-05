The Gujarat story behind Modis’ hostility to the media

A wide range of tactics were tried and perfected during Prime Minister Modis’ time in Gujarat, say journalists who worked in the state then.

In a 2002 interview with the BBC, Narendra Modi, then Gujarat’s chief minister, told the reporter that his only mistake was not “managing” the media better. In the years since 2002, Modi has honed the art of managing the media using a wide range of tactics. Ironically, the BBC’s offices in India have been raided, in what many believe is retaliation for the news outlets’ two-part documentary exploring Narendra Modis’ equation with Muslims.

In India today, journalists and activists who poke holes in the carefully crafted narrative around the image of prime ministers are often branded as enemies of the state and accused of being collaborators in governments’ anti-national plots. strangers. These and other tactics were tried and perfected during Modis’ time in Gujarat, say journalists working in the state then. Although there are many similarities, one striking difference was that the focus was on individual journalists rather than using state agencies to attack media organizations.

TNM spoke to more than eight journalists, some of whom have retired, but no one wanted to be named in this report for fear of repercussions.

Before 2002

After the 1995 parliamentary elections in Gujarat, infighting broke out between two BJP camps. Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel and Shankersinh Vaghela each led a faction, and Modi was accused of orchestrating the rebellion. As a compromise between the two groups, the high command agreed to banish Modi from Gujarat. In November 1995, he was appointed National Secretary of the BJP and requested not to enter Gujarat. The ban was revoked in October 2001, when he was not only allowed to return to the state, but appointed chief minister, replacing Keshubhai Patel, who was struggling with corruption and ill health charges. .

While in Delhi, Modi continued to keep in touch with Gujarat journalists and cultivated many of them. He then used the contacts to his advantage.

Those who worked in the state say that Modi was very accessible, cordial and familiar with journalists before 2002. He used his contacts in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to find out more about the backgrounds of journalists and therefore made them call. During this time he was not allowed to come to Gujarat. He used to come to the state in disguise and regularly meet with reporters. He used to get in touch with local journalists and provide articles against people from the rival camp, recalls a journalist who was editor of an English newspaper. I remember meeting him at least 20 times back then. He would meet selected reporters and pitch stories to them, the reporter added.

After establishing a connection, Modi would welcome journalists when they visited Delhi. At least three TNM reporters have spoken out to say Modi took time out of his schedule to make logistical arrangements for visitors. There are cases where he would take journalists on his scooter, says a former journalist.

Stories of corruption in the BJP-led state government and government mismanagement of the 2001 Bhuj earthquake were reported by many media outlets. And Modis’ observations of journalists proved useful when he was appointed chief minister in October 2001.

After 2002

Even after Modi became chief minister, he spoke regularly with journalists. But that slowly changed after negative coverage of the 2002 communal riots.

Modi focused on the media. He finished reading all the newspapers before 7 a.m. and invariably called the editors with comments. Many times he would even tip directly, like the seated CM, says a former editor.

Another investigative journalist who worked for an English daily at the time recounted how it was a very unstable time for Christians in Gujarat before 2002. Many laws were made to target tribals converting to Christianity. So even in urban areas, people were reluctant to reveal their full name if they were Christians, the journalist said.

The chain reaction to the riots continued for many months later, and his reporting sparked Modis’ animosity with the media, observers said.

The journalist mentioned above says their colleague, a Christian from outside Gujarat, regularly wrote articles in the aftermath of the riots. But all the stories were accompanied by a signature consisting of only the initials to hide their religion.

Another reporter who quit journalism describes how the intelligence department would track family members of colleagues as an intimidation tactic. In a few instances, the police department, particularly the CID’s criminal division, has been used to intimidate uncooperative journalists.

A veteran journalist who worked for more than 30 years in Gujarat said Modi had good rapport with owners and publishers of state publications and took advantage of them. If a journalist complied with the demands of the government and wrote favorable articles, then a good word was given to the editor by various BJP and Sangh leaders, including Modi. Some have even been helped to get a promotion or a good ride. If the reporter wrote contradictory reports, despite the accuracy of the story, complaints would be filed against him and he would be asked to cover different beats or be moved to distant offices as punishment. Hikes and promotions would be affected, and in many cases, access to all government departments would be cut off, making it difficult for the journalist to work.

The journalist in question had once published an article about a scam involving high-ranking officials, which caused an uproar in the state. The government ordered an investigation and the journalist was reportedly called to record their statement. When the journalist arrived at the police station, he was told not to give evidence found during the investigation and to refuse to appear on file so that the investigation could be scuttled.

Another veteran journalist who moved to another country recalls that with journalists whose first language was Gujarati, Modi always used the hook that any negative story against him was anti-Gujarati propaganda. He personally told me several times that if a journalist who is not from Gujarat or who is not Hindu wrote articles against him, he would not be so hurt. He started calling inflexible English journalists a convent and even started planting articles against them in other newspapers,” the reporter said.

Those with good books were rewarded with benefits like a state-sponsored Chardham Yatra; others were prepaid, they add.

But the equations began to change drastically after the 2007 Gujarat Assembly elections.

After 2007

After securing a second term under him, those close to Modi say he began to harbor national ambitions. In accordance with this, he began to change his image. Until 2007 he was popular as Hindu Hridaya Samrat. Then he changed course for development. He did it because he started to harbor national ambitions. So he made all his friends disappear. He completely cut off contact with journalists from 2007, says a former editor.

He has also become more brazen in making threats against journalists. He openly insulted the journalists in the programs by insulting them to intimidate them, adds the editor.

Recalling the threats that inflexible journalists faced, a now-retired journalist says the state apparatus has been used rampantly against journalists and their families. Gujarat is a forbidden state and the state apparatus would just plant alcohol outside your house and threaten you with consequences. In a few other cases, CCTV cameras would be installed in journalists’ apartments to monitor them. Domestic workers are also said to be bribed to pass on information, adds the former journalist.