Jokowi plans to round up potential IKN investors after Eid





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) plans to round up investors who have expressed interest in investing in the new capital (IKN) Nusantara in East Kalimantan after Eid al-Fitr 1444 Hijriah. Eid al-Fitr is expected to fall on April 21-22, 2023. President Widodo has ordered that a detailed map of IKN Nusantara be prepared to provide a good understanding for investors interested in building housing and other support facilities there, the Minister of Public Works and Development informed. Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono. “President Jokowi wanted to gather potential investors for IKN Nusantara. While the map will be used to show which location is potential for hotels, schools, hospitals or even a golf course,” Hadimuljono said at the presidential palace compound from Jakarta on Wednesday. The minister informed that his ministry has collected details of land use at IKN for residential houses, vertical housing, urban forests, green belts, businesses, sports, government offices, education, worship, health facilities and parks. With these details, potential investors can map the location of facilities or housing they want to build, he added. In addition, the Ministry of PUPR has also identified the location which will be developed by the investors who have submitted their commitment through Letters of Intent (LOIs), he said. “Thus, we will have commercial and residential sectors marked by the yellow beacon and the office sector by the blue beacon. President Jokowi hopes to visit IKN Nusantara after Eid,” he said. Of the 6,600 hectares of land that will be used for the Central Government Core Area (KIPP) of the IKN, the minister said his ministry has earmarked 63% for green areas. “It was decided after careful calculation. Some 63% of the more than 6,600 hectares of land will be used for green spaces. Therefore, they are still in the Smart Forest City corridor,” he remarked. . He added that investment land at IKN Nusantara can be purchased, but he did not specify the form of land ownership status. Related News: Two new investors allowed to build ASN housing at IKN

Related news: 16 countries keen to invest in new capital: authority

Related News: IKN Authority and UNDP Collaborate to Make IKN a Sustainable City

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/277845/jokowi-planning-to-gather-potential-ikn-investors-after-eid The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related