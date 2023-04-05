David Tennant returns to host Have I Got News for You





With Have I Got News for You set to return to our screens on Friday April 14th, it has now been confirmed that David Tennant will take over as guest host for the new series’ second episode. Tennant will guest host for the eighth time in an episode slated to air Friday, April 21, which will also feature Richard Osman and Lucy Beaumont as panelists.

The episode will follow the series premiere, which will feature guest host Charlie Brooker and panelists including actor and comedian Miles Jupp. It will be the 65th season of the long-running talk show which has aired since 1990, first on BBC Two and then on BBC One since 2000. Ian Hislop and Paul Merton for Have I Got News for You.Hat Trick Productions / Ray Burmiston Tennant was last seen presenting Red Nose Day in March 2023, where he re-enacted his Fourteenth Doctor regeneration scene with Sir Lenny Henry. Later this year, the star will be seen in the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials reprising his role as Doctor alongside Catherine Tate’s Donna, something he previously said was “like being given a really nice present”. Learn more: He continued, “It was joyful. It was a lot of fun. It was a very happy, joyful time on set 15 years ago, and going back to that could have been awkward, it might have been difficult. I might not have been able to run that fast… “We had a great time. Russell T. Davies is back at the top of the series, it felt like we’ve never been away… That’s all you get!” By entering your details, you agree to our terms and conditions And Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. Tennant will also soon be seen in the second season of the Prime Video series Good Omens alongside Michael Sheen, while it was recently announced that he will star in Jilly Cooper’s adaptation of Rivals for Disney Plus, alongside Aidan Turner, Danny Dyer and more. Have I Got News for You returns to BBC One on Friday April 14 at 9 p.m. Check out more of our entertainment coverage or visit our TV guide and streaming guide to find out what’s on. Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for just 1 with home delivery Subscribe now. For more on TV’s biggest stars, listen The Radio Times Podcast.

