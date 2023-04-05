‘Inko Kashmir Chahiye…’: Netizens mock Pakistan after Imran Khan was spotted carrying a ‘bulletproof bucket’





New Delhi: Netizens erupt in laughter after the former Pakistani prime minister and chairman of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was spotted carrying an unusual type of ‘bulletproof’ shield (some calling it a bucket) during of his appearance before the Lahore court.

The hilarious video has now gone viral on social media. The video was first shared by Imran Khan’s party on Twitter and later went viral.

The video shows Imran Khan moving through a cordon of security personnel who themselves could be seen raising ‘bulletproof shields’.

The PTI president went to court to seek an extension of bail in three of the multiple cases filed against him, among them the Toshakhana (Treasury) case.

As soon as the video went viral, social media users in India hilariously researched Pakistan and its leaders.

One user tweeted, “Reminded me of those familiar scenes.”

BJP leader Khushbu Sundar also attacked the PTI leader. She said: “Messy neighbours’ house, a bucket on their ex-prime minister’s head to protect himself from possible blows to the head. Just to remind, we became free at the same time. What matters are the fundamental principles on which the nation is built. – love and not hate!”

Another user Gaurav Pradhan wrote that Pakistan has become a joke to the world.

“The bucket on Imran Khan is for the safety of his head. It’s become a joke in front of the world. Riyasat e Madina. No wonder Gulf doesn’t take them seriously. Nuclear power,” he said. writing.

Another man calling himself Major General Harsha Kakar also mocked Imran Khan.

“Former Pkistn Prime Minister Imran Khan was taken to a counter-terrorism court in Lahore; amid ‘tight security’ – with bulletproof shields surrounding him and a bucket over his head. The bucket is made of a bulletproof polycarbonate sheet, to protect Imran Khan. The fate of a former Prime Minister of Pak,” Kakar wrote, mocking Imran.

Another user wrote: “See how the Pakistani army provides security for former Prime Minister Imran Khan. They literally put a bucket on his head to protect his head. And Pakistan wants to host the Cup of Asia 2023.”

Un Gokul Das said, Qudrat-e-Nizam Imran Khan @ImranKhanPTI as a Joker appears in Lahore court; in the middle of “heightened security” with bulletproof shields and a bucket on his head. The fate of a former prime minister in a bankrupt rogue state that squandered all its resources to wage a proxy war.”

Another user said, “Bullet proof bucket on Imran Khan’s head! It’s the best security Pakistan can provide. The best shining example of nuclear powered Riyasat-e-Pudina!”

